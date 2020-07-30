Corvallis School Board begins discussion about renaming Hoover, Wilson and Jefferson schools

Former presidents Lincoln and Adams, although never known to have owned slaves, were accepting of slavery as an economic institution for most of their lives. Franklin, who owned at least two slaves in his lifetime, also changed course in his older years.

On the other hand, James Garfield — another elementary school namesake in Corvallis — was a Union Army soldier and advocated for the elevation of Black rights during his political career. His name, like the others, would nevertheless be up for debate.

Vincent Adams said the three school names he focused on while drafting the resolution were due to their namesakes’ longtime “affinity” for racist ideologies.

Board member Terese Jones said, through a historical context, she can appreciate what past presidents have done. But the question she asks herself in cases like these is “if the contributions that they have made (are) in service to everyone.”

“I think that it would be very unrealistic for us to go back to that period in time and expect to find a preponderance of people who do not hold racist views,” Jones said. “There is a backbone of racist ideology that informs what (those former presidents) perceive to be good. I don’t know that we get to let them off the hook because it was culturally expected that they wouldn’t have everyone in mind.”