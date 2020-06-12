Corvallis School Board approves $350 million budget, still planning COVID-19 back-ups for upcoming school year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although they expect decreased revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on schooling, the Corvallis School District board approved a more than $350 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year in a unanimous vote Thursday night.

Because by law a budget had to be passed by July 1, the board is still planning financial contingencies.

“We don’t have any newer or better information in terms of what our revenue is going to look like next year,” said CSD finance and operations director Olivia Meyers Buch. “We’re having to do some planning, but we don’t know necessarily yet.”

Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a statement within the proposed budget that factors beyond the district’s control will alter revenue more than ever this year.

“As we anticipate revenue shortfalls, we are working to develop contingency plans that can be implemented in the event of a substantial loss of funding,” he said. “Combined with federal stimulus funds and the potential deployment of state and district reserves, these plans will help us respond with flexibility to move quickly as the economic story in Oregon continues to unfold.”