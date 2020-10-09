Corvallis public school students to stay home until January, superintendent announces

Corvallis students will not be returning to district schools until at least January, according to a district-wide email by district Superintendent Ryan Noss on Wednesday.
This development and three adopted resolutions regarding Indigenous Peoples’ Day, budget, and a land trade with Philomath were discussed in the School Board’s meeting on Thursday night.
New in-person return date
Noss announced Wednesday that in-person schooling will resume on Jan. 4 rather than the originally intended date of Oct. 19.
In the summer, Noss’ back-to-school plan for hybrid students — those who did not opt into the online-only option — was that they would return to classrooms on the 19th after a six-week waiting period from the first day of school to monitor the ever-changing risk of the coronavirus in Benton County.
“It’s disappointing to share that because we obviously would prefer to have students in school,” Noss said during the Board meeting. “The announcements are never easy to make. There’s disappointment. But I also think it’s important that we share with the community that information in such a way that it manages expectations and lets people know that this is where we’re going to be for quite some time.”
The decision came after three weeks of coronavirus case counts being on the rise in Benton County. The state Health Authority and Department of Education mandate that, in order for in-school class to happen: the countywide case rate must be less than or equal to 30 per 100,000 people and test positivity at or below 5% in the preceding seven days for the past three weeks, in addition to no staff or student in schools testing positive in the past 14 days.
The county has repeatedly failed those metrics in recent weeks.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In a unanimous decision, the Board passed a resolution officially declaring every second Monday of October, including Oct. 12, to be Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“For indigenous people, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is every day,” said Board member Luhui Whitebear, who headed the resolution. “But as a recognized day by all, we are able to say it a little louder so we, as living indigenous people, remain in the minds of all in the present. “
Historically, the Board has passed a symbolic resolution annually to recognize the day, but has never declared it in perpetuity as Thursday’s resolution does.
In 2015, Corvallis proclaimed that the day be recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day. The state as a whole followed suit in 2017, also passing a bill to ensure the inclusion of Native American studies in all of Oregon’s public schools. Indigenous Peoples’ Day — or Native American Day in some places — is also honored in lieu of Columbus Day by twelve other states and Washington D.C.
The resolution recognizes Christopher Columbus as “a man who is inaccurately described as having ‘discovered’ the Americas” and that his conquests “led to the introduction of transatlantic slavery, land dispossession, and genocidal acts against Indigenous Peoples.” Present-day Corvallis and Benton County are located on lands formerly run by Kalapuya people before they were forced out by settlers.
“Indigenous histories are a part of our shared histories. Indigenous histories predate this nation and have continued to be part of this nation since its inception,” Whitebear said. “Far too often, we are viewed as relics of the past in a tragic tale of what once was. In reality, we represent thousands of beautiful cultures with numerous historic and present-day contributions to society.”
General obligation bonds
The Board also unanimously passed a resolution to authorize issuing $39 million in remaining general obligation bonds leftover from 2018.
In May 2018, Corvallis voters approved the issuance of $199,916,925 in general obligation bonds to finance improvements to CSD facilities. The district did a partial issue of $159,999,046 — roughly 80% — of the bonds that August. In order for bonds to be tax exempt, the district needed to commit to spending 85% of the bonds’ proceeds within three years.
“Due to the number of projects planned and the scheduling complexities, we knew that it was unlikely that we were going to spend 85% of $199.9 million by August of 2021,” said Olivia Buch, distinct finance and operations director. “So we developed an issuance plan that allowed for a later bond sale while still maintaining our level projected levy rate of $1.98 per $1,000 of assessed value.”
According to documents by Buch, the purpose of the resolution was to “provide ongoing financial information to the bond market and to disclose any ‘material events’ that could impact the value and credit-worthiness of the district’s bonds.”
The final closing date for the bond sale of the remaining $39,917,879 is tentatively set for Dec. 29, as “we may see some volatility post-election,” Buch said.
Philomath land transfer
In its last unanimous decision of the night, Board members passed a resolution aimed at adjusting CSD’s boundary with Philomath’s and getting back misdirected tax revenue.
Four unused plots of land along Main Street in Philomath are currently under CSD’s domain, but the Philomath District received tax revenue totaling $34,085.57 for them between 2009 and 2019. To fix the issue, both districts are passing resolutions agreeing to transfer the plots to the Philomath District and for Philomath to recoup the revenue.
No students are expected to be affected by the transfer.
Now that the resolution has been passed by CSD, the transfer has to be approved by any affected county’s Board of Commissioners for final approval. In addition to Benton County, parts of the Corvallis and Philomath school districts lie within Linn and Polk counties, respectively.
The misdirected revenue, according to CSD spokeswoman Brenda Downum, is worth about .09% of the district's general fund property tax revenue estimated for the 2020-2021 school year. She said after the Board’s Sept. 24 meeting that the Board will likely return the money to the general fund.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
