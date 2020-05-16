Corvallis high school seniors treated with drive-thru donuts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Corvallis donut shop owner sprinkled some joy for high school seniors Saturday afternoon.

"I was just thinking 'I've got to do something for the seniors,'" said Tom Kobold, the owner of Gnomenuts. "I wanted to create some good news for a change."

So he decided to hand out his sweet treats to those students who won't get to have the satisfaction of dancing at prom or walking the graduation stage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Saturday was dedicated to Crescent Valley High School seniors, while next weekend will cater to Corvallis High School students. 2020 graduates will get three donuts each — original, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

"I thought, 'Hey, I'll bring a little happiness to the community,'" Kobold said. "I mean, who doesn't like a donut?"

Businesses and individuals donated money, soft drinks, sugar and more to Gnomenuts to make it happen, including Smart Foodservice, WinCo, Pepsi and Costco.

Kobold's volunteer staff — who happen to be students at Corvallis High — made the donuts in his food truck and took orders from people driving up.

Nevaeh Bray, who's worked for Kobold for just under a year, said it was nice to see so many of her peers again.