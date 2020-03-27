Corvallis High rock is no more

The new new plan, he said, is to let the senior class leaders pick out a replacement rock that will be nestled inside the school’s courtyard. Students will have similar access to the rock, but surveillance and security will be easier Boring said.

Law said this situation also can be used as an opportunity to discuss bias in the community.

“If that’s what was happening … the rock’s not the problem,” she said.

“It almost felt like a right-of-passage to be able to write on the rock,” said CHS sophomore Janessa Minta. But, she agreed, “the misuse is definitely not OK and having any surface to allow that type of behavior is definitely problematic.”

According to Boring’s plan, Minta and other students will have a brand new rock to express themselves with come next school year.

As for the seniors, this has only added to their heartbreak “over the demolition of their senior year,” Boring said.

“They’re going to get through it and we’ll have something to symbolize their ability to get through something so unprecedented,” he said. “That will be a great legacy for this senior class.”

