Corvallis High, Crescent Valley send off class of 2020 parade-style

Benjamin Bernosky’s dad surprised him with a humongous surgical mask labeled “Class of 2020” tied to the front of the Toyota Tacoma he was chauffeured in. It was quite the ode to these unprecedented times — and the wavering attitudes some seniors have toward moving on and up in the world after so much stagnation.

“The graduation kind of puts it in place,” Bernosky said, “but I feel like I already graduated.”

Vehicles in the parade were numbered to indicate which student was where. When it was their turn, students hopped out of their cars for their chance to walk the stage.

“It’s different — and this spring has been different,” said Principal Boring. But this graduation was fulfilling because it had “more of a community feel to it.”

Even local radio was involved. KLOO, AM 1340, covered the graduation, airing pre-recorded speeches by students and their nominated faculty speaker, English teacher Joel Lundeen.

Lundeen said that although his now-former students can’t always expect life to come at them clearly, they can always find opportunities to embrace it — not unlike how they found their way through this school year.