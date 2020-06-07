Corvallis High, Crescent Valley send off class of 2020 parade-style

The hustle and bustle in Corvallis on Saturday added a new — but positive — meaning to rain on a parade.
The Corvallis School District rounded out its class of 2020 drive-up commencement ceremonies this weekend with Corvallis High School’s and Crescent Valley High School’s coronavirus-fueled takes on pomp and circumstance.
Much of the ceremonies looked familiar — principals posed with graduates in their regalia, school board members were present and parents cheered with joy as their students were handed their diplomas. This year, there was just a lot more honking, weather and social distancing involved.
Corvallis High School
At the Benton County Fairgrounds blue-clad Spartans posed for pictures in front of their decked-out cars with friends and family.
Coby Havazelet was anxious, but kept his cool.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said, “but mostly nervous to be walking across that stage.”
Shortly after noon, he and 300 or so of his peers were escorted out of the parking lot by the Corvallis Police Department and over to CHS, where his ticket out of high school was waiting.
Until Friday, when his classmates got together to perform their senior prank (this year, it was plastering principal Matt Boring’s headshot all over campus), it’d been nearly three months since they’d seen one another.
“Usually you have senior skip days, but we had a senior skip year,” said Maci Lengwin.
She and Havazelet were spirit commissioners — some of the school’s “hype men” who put on events. Once the pandemic began, suddenly there was nothing to do. She and Indigo Martin-Llinas, the senior class president as well as Lengwin’s soccer teammate, were bummed about missing out on so much.
“It just sucked not being with people,” Martin-Llinas said. We thought we were going to have a lot of memories and we didn’t.”
But the thought of having a special graduation lifted their spirits.
“I wasn’t sure about this before,” Martin-Llinas said, “but it’s better than our regular one.”
At least better than sitting in the gym for a few hours, Lengwin agreed.
Martin-Llinas, Lengwin and Havazelet were among the first to walk across the stage set up behind CHS in the parking lot.
More traditional rows of seating bookended by teachers in college graduation robes were replaced with teachers directing a continuous flow of cars through the lot.
Martin-Llinas pulled up, 1967 Volkswagen Beetle-style, with a larger-than-life mortarboard affixed to its roof. Many other students and their families took similar steps to go all-out for their special day.
Benjamin Bernosky’s dad surprised him with a humongous surgical mask labeled “Class of 2020” tied to the front of the Toyota Tacoma he was chauffeured in. It was quite the ode to these unprecedented times — and the wavering attitudes some seniors have toward moving on and up in the world after so much stagnation.
“The graduation kind of puts it in place,” Bernosky said, “but I feel like I already graduated.”
Vehicles in the parade were numbered to indicate which student was where. When it was their turn, students hopped out of their cars for their chance to walk the stage.
“It’s different — and this spring has been different,” said Principal Boring. But this graduation was fulfilling because it had “more of a community feel to it.”
Even local radio was involved. KLOO, AM 1340, covered the graduation, airing pre-recorded speeches by students and their nominated faculty speaker, English teacher Joel Lundeen.
Lundeen said that although his now-former students can’t always expect life to come at them clearly, they can always find opportunities to embrace it — not unlike how they found their way through this school year.
“You folks are the class of 2020, the year of perfect vision,” Lundeen said, “and there’s something beautifully ironic about that.”
Crescent Valley High School
“It’s kind of overwhelming and it doesn’t feel real yet,” said senior Megan Brunelle, “but I’m thankful to have a celebration still.”
The parade for Crescent Valley’s Raider class of 2020 started around 4 p.m, also departing from the fairgrounds. It bore many similarities to CHS’s commencement, with KFIR radio 720 AM broadcasting it live and airing pre-recorded speeches from students and staff.
Pranav Kolluri, one of CV’s valedictorians, donned a senior class face mask while socializing with his soon-to-be fellow alumni in the Fairgrounds staging area.
“It’s kind of surreal because school effectively ended months ago,” Kolluri said. “It’s weird going back to school for just a day.”
But the student council member was excited to see friends again and have his opportunity to get his diploma with his family.
Kai Garber agreed that graduation was close but felt so far away.
“It’s like (an) unreal feeling,” Garber said. “I worked a long time for this. It was strange at first, but it was pretty relieving when we found out we could graduate.”
And relieved he was when he finally had his chance to get his diploma from Principal Aaron McKee on the front steps of Garber’s now-alma mater.
Vehicles zig-zagged through the CVHS parking lot and, once they were near the front entrance, students jumped out of their cars, announced their own name into the microphone and posed for pictures.
Even grads from CHS stopped by to cheer on friends.
“This is awesome,” said senior class advisor Julie Serna. “I’m so excited (and) thrilled — there were more people that showed up than I thought. This rocks.”
Although graduations are, by nature, notorious for eliciting bittersweet emotions, senior Kaiya Leamy is hopeful to make lemonade from the lemons the pandemic threw in her class’ direction.
“It’s sad and happy that we’re saying goodbye,” she said, “ but we’re also able to leave and make new memories and new relationships.”
