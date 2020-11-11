Corvallis district making progress on school construction program

Tours of Garfield and Cheldelin also revealed the district’s vision of gender-neutral restrooms come to life. Separate boys’ and girls’ rooms in the schools have been replaced by flow-through spaces with universal hand-washing stations and numbered toilet rooms, at least one being handicap-accessible, in the place of stalls.

“It’s awesome … having something like this foreign concept of non-gendered bathrooms,” Richmond said. “No one knew what it was going to look like.”

In December 2018, the School Board passed a “Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students – Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity” policy, in which it emphasized the installation of restrooms in upcoming construction projects to ensure that “students are entitled access to restrooms, locker rooms, showers, and changing facilities consistent with their gender identity.”

“The objective of our policy, as I understand it, is to provide a safe environment for everybody,” said Board Chair Sami Al-AbdRabbuh. “The way it translates in reality in the bathrooms (seen on the tour) is, hopefully, no one will feel uncomfortable with going into a single stall.”