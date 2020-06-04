Corvallis' College Hill holds drive-up graduation for class of 2020

The College Hill high school class of 2020 included students with “intellectual curiosity,” the “strength to take a decision and make it a reality” and the potential to become a “friendly neighborhood superhero.”
With a beaming smile, Principal Eric Wright read close to 50 personalized messages about his newest Wolverine alumni on Thursday evening at the Corvallis alternative school’s drive-up graduation ceremony.
“I’ve been so proud of the character and determination,” Wright said of his students in a phone call with the Gazette-Times. “I think they listen, I think they are kind, I think they are generous and I think they want to hear one another’s stories and they want to share their own story. It’s easy to look right now and think, ‘Where are we going, this is not going well.’ But these graduates … give me hope.”
He and his staff wanted to “creatively celebrate” each of their graduates despite pandemic concerns. So they arranged to have a mini parade of cars, led by Corvallis police, escorting each graduate from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Harrison Boulevard to the Harding Center on 31st Street.
Numerous College Hill faculty and staff set up a staging area in the church’s parking lot for students and family members to get ready. They provided balloons and streamers, affixing them to vehicles, and wrote the first names of graduates in paint on the windshields
Bryant Poot-Romero, decked out in black and gold regalia, posed for pictures with family outside of their SUV.
“I’m really looking forward to honestly just handing that diploma over to my parents,” he said on the phone Wednesday. “It’s been kind of a bumpy road … and I wasn’t sure if I could give them that pleasure.”
Poot-Romero said he plans on going to Linn-Benton Community College to continue his studies, and hopes to one day become a dual-immersion teacher. Spanish was his first language and he said his teachers at College Hill inspired him to take after them.
When he was enrolled at CHS, he did bare-minimum work. “I would only do work in school. I would never do homework. My grades were actually really bad and that’s what got me into College Hill. If I would have stayed at CHS, I honestly don’t think I would have graduated.”
Then, in the second semester of his sophomore year, he started his journey at College Hill, where he ended up averaging all As and Bs.
“It was obviously new to me. It takes time and patience to get adapted to it,” he said. But at College Hill, “you learn at your own pace, you work at your own pace — your progress literally depends on you.”
Konstantine Birulin, a guidance counselor, said he was overcome with excitement and pride while he helped the students prepare for the unorthodox ceremony.
“It’s better than nothing,” Birulin said. “It’s not quite what we normally do, but it’s good to see everybody come together. They’ve overcome so many challenges. It’s awesome.”
The parade paused at one side of the school’s bus loop and students took turns exiting their vehicles. One at a time, they collected their diplomas and had a photo op, then hopped back in their cars on the other side. Cupcakes and Coca-Colas were a sweet bonus too.
Wright also took the time to recognize two College Hill staff who will retire at the end of the school year: office manager Kathee Kunke and educational assistant Debbie Zuidema. Beloved lunch lady Debra Parker was also in attendance; she retired when the schools shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Graduate Allison Jackson attended Crescent Valley High School, but transferred to College Hill in November. The timing, and especially the pandemic, meant this school year took a lot of work, she said, but now she can finally move forward.
“Everything is kind of just off due to the coronavirus this year,” Jackson said on the phone Wednesday. “But I’m just excited to go to college.”
She wants to further her education, starting at LBCC and later pursuing a career in physical therapy.
“I just love that, the idea of being able to help people and get them back on their feet,” she said.
Fellow Wolverine Francisco Esparza said he’s happy to be done too. After transferring from CHS his junior year, he said he had a hard time adjusting and staying on task.
“I was talking to my mom the other day,” he said, “(and) if this corona thing didn’t happen I probably wouldn’t have graduated on time.”
Now he said he’s one of the first people in his circle to graduate from high school. Esparza told the Gazette-Times on Wednesday that he plans on attending Western Oregon University, playing football for them and studying criminal justice.
“I’m ready to … keep on working, keep on grinding (and) build something with my life.”
Wright said the world has been a difficult and scary place recently. But he left his students Thursday with inspiration from English writer G. K. Chesterton:
“And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
