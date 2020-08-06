Corvallis board votes to strike Hoover, Jefferson and Wilson names, begin renaming process

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Effective immediately, three Corvallis elementary schools will no longer bear the surnames of former U.S. Presidents Herbert Hoover, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson.

Due to the men’s racist histories, the Corvallis School Board on Thursday voted 6-1 in favor of a resolution calling for the changes. Board member Jay Conroy was the lone dissenter. Per the resolution, the Board will also create a task force to review other district building names and solicit input from the community for any new names.

The three former presidents each have histories of racism, from owning African slaves to deporting birthright citizens to Latin America. The Black Lives Matter movement, according to Board member Vincent Adams, was a motivational factor in the timing of the decision.

The Board received hundreds of email, letters and phone calls regarding whether the schools should retain their names in the last week. Around 100 of them were received between Wednesday and the noon deadline on Thursday. Board members in their off time also saw a multitude of unofficial comments on social media.