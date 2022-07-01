 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Linn Jr./Sr. High has a new interim principal

Kyle Kivett will serve as the interim principal of Central Linn Jr./Sr. High School for the 2022-23 academic year. 

 Courtesy of Central Linn School District

Kyle Kivett will be the 2022-23 interim principal at Central Linn Jr./Sr. High School following Heidi Hermansen’s resignation in June.

In the spring, Central Linn School District will establish a recruiting and hiring process for a permanent principal.

“Mr. Kivett is an exciting addition to our leadership team this year,” Superintendent Candace Pelt said in a news release. “He has a passion for students and learning, connecting with families, and hearing all voices. His relationships with students and staff will help create the supportive and safe school environment we need for the upcoming year.”

Kivett has been teaching for 22 years, and has worked in the district for the past eight years as a music and drama teacher.

“I am excited to bring that passion into a leadership role and partner with parents and staff, as well as the community at large, to support each student to be the best version of themselves every day,” Kivett said in a news release.

“I’m committed to helping students focus on the most critical element of education: learning how to learn, because those who are able to work through unfamiliar situations are unstoppable.”

