Boys & Girls Club 'satellite site' opens at Waverly Elementary

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany and Greater Albany Public Schools partnered to open a school-based site to make it easier for students at Waverly Elementary School to access programming.

The Club’s very first satellite site opened at the start of the school year at Waverly, 425 SE Columbus St. McKena Roberts, director of marketing and special events at the Club, said she and others noticed a lack of students from Waverly at the main location, 1215 Hill St. SE., which is only about a mile away.

“The school was chosen as the satellite site because we weren’t getting many kids from Waverly at our main clubhouse,” she said. “It’s a high poverty school, so we are trying to get kids who need the support and need us.”

The Boys & Girls Club worked with teachers and administrators at Waverly to figure out why fewer Waverly students were going to the club than kids from other schools. They found transportation to be the biggest obstacle for students to get to and from the club.

By having a school-based site, club services are now within walking distance for many Waverly students and families.

Planning for the satellite program has been underway since 2018, but the opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide staffing shortages. The satellite site had a soft launch at the start of the 2022-23 school year and uses the school’s stage, cafeteria, gym and outdoor spaces.

Students experience similar programming to what they would get at the main site, including sports, art and a game room. The satellite site is open every school day from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"We are grateful for the Boys & Girls Club of Albany and their vision of moving services like this to where our kids are," Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Andy Gardner said in a news release. "The tenacity and resilience of the club's administration and staff to provide expanded services at Waverly Elementary is very much appreciated."

The Waverly program currently has 57 enrolled members and can serve as many as 120 students daily when fully staffed.

“One of the Boys & Girls Club’s long-term goals is to open more satellite programs throughout Albany,” said Boys & Girls Club Program Development Director Sam Jordan. “We are excited for the future.”

Related stories: