Assistant superintendent at Greater Albany Public Schools wins statewide award

Lisa Harlan, assistant superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools, won June 23 the statewide Achievement of Excellence award by the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.

“I am honored to receive this award and accept it, really, on behalf of the entire district,” Harlan said in a press release. “Every day we center on kids and advocate for them, especially for those who need it most.”

Harlan is the second GAPS administrator this year to win a statewide award after Rachel Smith won nurse of the year for her leadership through the pandemic.

Harlan has been with GAPS since July 2018. Previously, she was the director of elementary education at the Salem-Keizer School District, and held various teaching and administrative positions in the Corvallis School District.

“I am so fortunate to be surrounded by staff who work tirelessly for students, and I am grateful to represent Albany in this way at the state level.” Harlan said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0