 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Democrat-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Interlock
alert top story web only

Assistant superintendent at Greater Albany Public Schools wins statewide award

  • Updated
  • 0
gaps lisa.jpg

Lisa Harlan is the second GAPS administrator to win a statewide award this year. 

 Courtesy of Greater Albany Public Schools

Lisa Harlan, assistant superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools, won June 23 the statewide Achievement of Excellence award by the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.

“I am honored to receive this award and accept it, really, on behalf of the entire district,” Harlan said in a press release. “Every day we center on kids and advocate for them, especially for those who need it most.”

Harlan is the second GAPS administrator this year to win a statewide award after Rachel Smith won nurse of the year for her leadership through the pandemic.

Harlan has been with GAPS since July 2018. Previously, she was the director of elementary education at the Salem-Keizer School District, and held various teaching and administrative positions in the Corvallis School District.

“I am so fortunate to be surrounded by staff who work tirelessly for students, and I am grateful to represent Albany in this way at the state level.” Harlan said.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb’s temporary 'no party rule' is now permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News