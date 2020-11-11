Alsea School will not open Thursday after staff family member tests positive for coronavirus

In-person instruction and extracurricular activities at Alsea School have been canceled for the rest of the week after a maintenance worker’s spouse reported testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to Principal Marc Thielman, the employee and spouse were tested over the weekend and, per district policy, the employee self-quarantined this week and was not in school. The employee tested negative, but their spouse’s results came back positive on Wednesday.

Thielman sent an email to families after 4 p.m. Wednesday specifying that the affected employee doesn’t have direct contact with students as part of their work day.

“The risk to the students and teachers and staff is pretty low,” Thielman said in a phone call to the Gazette-Times Wednesday afternoon.

The school, one of the few schools in Benton County open during the pandemic for in-person instruction due to its small size, will be closed and disinfected on Thursday. Thielman said he anticipates the return of students and teachers on Monday.

Students who usually attend class in person are not expected to attend class virtually. The school operates on a four-day week, so those students will only be missing one day of instruction.