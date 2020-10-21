 Skip to main content
Alsea School closed again Thursday

Alsea School

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Alsea School will be closed again Thursday, Oct. 22, and will hold classes online.

On Tuesday, Principal Marc Thielman said plumbing issues with old pipes were discovered in the school. Students were sent home early and asked to attend distance learning Wednesday.

Thielman did not immediately respond for comment on whether the same issues are causing Thursday’s closure.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

