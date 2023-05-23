Clad in red shirts signifying support for education, a picket line of Greater Albany Public Schools teachers took to the streets before a school board meeting Monday, May 22, to voice their concerns over stalled contract negotiations.

“GAPS left me no choice,” picketers chanted forcefully. “Now I use my teacher voice!”

Members of the Greater Albany Education Association say they’ve reached a tipping point and can’t tolerate disrespect and a lack of response from GAPS administration.

They say they've been working without a contract for two years, although the district says the two sides are not talking about the same contract.

“This is, to my knowledge," union representative Ken Volante said, "the largest labor action by GAEA since the late 1980s — 250 people outside the school board meeting. And these poor folks are only asking for three bargaining dates.”

The teachers' union called on current and former GAPS employees to gather for an “informational picket” before Monday's school board meeting. They turned out in numbers, covering around three blocks as the picket line circled the school district’s administration building.

GAEA representatives say the district refuses to engage in bargaining, noting they've filed four grievances. The union demands GAPS return to the bargaining table and resolve what they view as contract violations:

The district office and principals have scheduled too many staff development hours and won't pay employees for the extra hours.

The Albany Options School schedule is longer than the contract allows.

The district refuses to honor teachers' step-in-pay salary increases.

The district refuses to give raises to those teachers who do post-graduate work.

The dispute hasn’t reached the level of a potential strike yet, and union leadership aims for a “peaceful” resolution, representatives said.

But an underlying difference in understanding about the bargaining timeframe has added to the difficulties. The next bargaining session is slated for January.

“We feel like we’ve proceeded since early last year with good faith that this was going to resolve, finish the work that had begun in 2021, that this was just the second part of that work,” said Todd Zimmermann, GAEA president. “We’re still laser-focused on trying to get that work done.”

During the board meeting, director Roger Nyquist called for both sides to resolve the dispute. He said he’d come to the realization that certified school staff — mostly teachers — believe they are operating under one contract, while the school district believes they're operating under a different one.

“Let’s just get the documents out in front of everybody, and look at where we’re at, and see if it’s easily resolvable,” Nyquist said. “And if not, we need to resolve it. … There are a few underlying issues, not monetary related, that the certified employees have, that I think are solvable fairly simply.”

Superintendent Andy Gardner said good discussions have taken place between GAPS and GAEA, and while issues are being addressed, he acknowledged that the pace could be quickened.

He agreed with Nyquist that there’s a difference of opinion about where the situation stands.

“Two years ago, they set that the classified (nonteaching employees) and the certified (staff members) would no longer bargain in the same year,” Gardner said. “So, this year we are bargaining with classified; next year we bargain with certified. They don’t have that understanding.”

Also during the school board meeting, officials voted to direct Gardner to prepare a staff reduction plan as part of budget planning. No specifics were discussed, and Gardner couldn’t provide any details of the plan before it’s drafted.

