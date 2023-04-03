Two top Greater Albany Public School administrators have resigned, and another has been put on leave, pending results of a workplace investigation.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director Javier Cervantes already knew they would not return to their positions when their contracts expire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. That was the school district superintendent’s suggestion, and the school board approved it last month.

Harlan, seeking to appeal her nonrenewal, was put on administrative leave. Cervantes resigned and accepted a position within Gov. Tina Kotek's administration. And Rachel Smith, director of Health Services, has submitted her resignation as well.

A school district spokesperson confirmed the resignations, noting Smith’s is effective at the beginning of May. The spokesperson also confirmed Harlan is on administrative leave but didn’t offer anything further regarding the departures or the investigation.

“The district will not comment on specific personnel matters,” Communications Director Michelle Steinhebel said via email.

After requesting a public appeal hearing regarding her contract last week (a closed-door hearing is optional), Harlan said she was put on leave upon her return from spring break Monday, April 3. Her reaction was surprise but not shock, and an overall a sense of sadness for the schools and students.

“I think it’s important to speak truth to power,” Harlan said. “And it’s important for people to be able to use their voice when they have the option.”

The timing is noteworthy, Harlan said, as her nonrenewal and investigation followed closely on the heels of complaints she said she submitted to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission against school board chair Pete Morse for voting to approve his wife’s contract and another for improper use of an executive session.

While the letter informing her of her administrative leave wasn't crystal clear, Harlan said it referenced a hostile work environment.

“I don’t know who; I don’t know why,” she said. “It says according to policy, the district will promptly investigate allegations of creating a hostile work environment.”

According to policy, the district has 10 days to complete a typical complaint investigation, Harlan said. But in the letter to Harlan, the school district cited the scope of the complaint against her and the need to retain an investigator in requesting an extension of the timeline.

Harlan said an investigation into her is unwarranted and stems from her persistence related to working out her contract, as well as wanting to do her job and not be pressured or bullied into leaving.

Regarding an appeal, she doesn’t believe a public school board hearing would change the outcome, Harlan said, but at least she could go on the record about what she called contract violations, issues and improprieties, which she said the board and superintendent don’t want aired publicly.

“I think they especially don’t want the public to hear it right before board elections,” she said.

It’s not yet clear what the next step is for Harlan, but she has contacted a lawyer. She called for the public to get more involved with the school district and keep the focus on the students rather than adult problems.

Although he’s heartbroken to depart from GAPS, Cervantes is looking forward to his new role in the state’s highest office as the Racial Justice Council adviser. He starts the new position next week, with his resignation from GAPS effective at the end of Monday, April 3.

“Because of the treatment I’ve received and the behaviors I’ve witnessed, I had to do what’s best for my family,” Cervantes said.

In a letter to the school district and community partners regarding his resignation, Cervantes lists a series of accomplishments since the equity, diversity and inclusion director position was created and he was hired. He said he’s leaving behind a legacy of good work that should be continued, although he’s not sure it will.

Cervantes couldn’t say what motivated the decision to not renew his contract. But he said the actions of the school board speaks volumes about not supporting the work he and others have done to advance equity in GAPS. And he doesn’t have much confidence that the work will continue.

Asked whether it was a sign of a national push by conservatives to swing school boards to the right, he wasn’t sure, but noted a remark from school board chairman Morse, who said at a recent board meeting: “Elections have consequences.”

Former Superintendent Melissa Goff was terminated in July 2021 by the same, then-new school board members. After her dismissal, Goff said she was hired to be an equity leader, but the new board had changed direction.

Goff has also gained employment in the Governor's Office.

“Firing — for no cause — a reputable, professional, competent, superintendent — that tells you exactly where they’re at when you talk about moving to the right,” Cervantes said. “This was a person who championed equity publicly, vocally, through actions and policy, and created my position.”

Ultimately, he’s concerned that the considerable diversity among GAPS students lacks representation at the school board, staff and administrative levels, Cervantes said. He worries the students will be challenged by a narrative and vision that’s inconsistent with the reality of the widely diverse student body.

