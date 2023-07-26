After a monthslong investigation, the Greater Albany Public Schools board has dismissed a harassment complaint against one of its members.

The board voted this week to eighty-six the complaint against Pete Morse — made by the husband of a GAPS administrator on leave — following the recommendation of an investigator tasked with reviewing the allegations.

They mostly centered on a phone call. And who made it.

But while a former board member does know, he's not telling. In response, the school board has dropped the matter altogether.

The phone call

The complaint, filed by the husband of Lisa Harlan — the district's assistant superintendent who's currently on paid leave for a workplace investigation — focused on a phone call allegedly placed by Morse.

That call reportedly occurred March 14, the day after a tense board meeting in which members faced ire over the decision not to renew Lisa Harlan's contract.

In the complaint, Harlan's husband, Mike, a firefighter in Salem, alleges Morse had harassed him the following day in an email exchange and then called his employer to reprimand his behavior.

According to the complaint, which was read aloud by board Chair Brad Wilson at the Monday, July 24 school board meeting, Mike Harlan accuses Morse of calling the Salem Fire Department's deputy operation chief — Harlan's supervisor — to report that he was "yelling and belligerent" at board meetings.

The caller would not give his name but identified himself as a member of the school board, according to the complaint.

Mike Harlan accused Morse of making the call and claimed that he was being personally targeted by Morse in retaliation for an ethics complaint Lisa Harlan had filed against the board member.

In the complaint, Mike Harlan sought a public apology from Morse and his resignation from the board.

However, according to Lisa Freiley, an attorney with the Salem-based Willamette Education Service District tasked with investigating the complaint, available evidence didn't point to Morse making the call.

But someone did, she determined.

Freiley told the board that neither Morse's cellphone logs nor those of his office lines matched any Salem Fire Department numbers on the date of the call.

She also spoke with Frank Stephenson, the interim deputy chief of the Salem Fire Department who received the call.

According to Freiley, Stephenson told her the caller had initially declined to give a name, but after Stephenson said he would need a call-back number, the caller gave the name and number of former school board member Eric Aguinaga.

When Freiley called Aguinaga, he said he knew the identity of the caller and confirmed that it was not Pete Morse — but declined to give the name.

Freiley said Aguinaga did not respond to follow-up calls and texts. She also said Mike Harlan declined to talk with her for the investigation.

"I can not tell you which phone number made the phone call, who made the phone call. I can tell you that board member Aguinaga tells me he does know. He's not willing to tell me who he is.

"But he is confirming to me that it's not Pete Morse," Freiley told the board.

When reached for comment by Mid-Valley Media, Aguinaga still declined to give the name but said the caller works at the Salem Fire Department and is an acquaintance of his.

"I didn't prompt him or anything," Aguinaga said by phone Tuesday, July 25, adding that he only learned about the call after Mike Harlan made the complaint.

Aguinaga also said he was unsure what drove his acquaintance to make the call.

"I'm like dude, 'Couldn't you have used Michael Thomson's name instead of mine,'" Aguinaga said, referring to another former GAPS school board member.

Freiley told the board on Monday that Stephenson said he had found it "unique" that he received the phone call directly on his work phone and not through the department's business and administration line.

Because the call was forwarded from his work phone to his personal phone, Stephenson couldn't see the number, Freiley said.

Freiley also told the board that Stephenson had only told Mike Harlan that a representative of the school board had called, and that his employee had not asked for the caller's name.

However, Mike Harlan, told a reporter that he did ask Stephenson for the name, but his boss had declined because the caller had made him swear not to disclose it.

"He's the type of person who, no matter what, isn't going to go back on his word," Mike Harlan said of Stephenson. He said he assumed the caller was Morse.

He also questioned the idea that a member of the Salem Fire Department had made the call.

"That would be extremely far-fetched," Mike Harlan said, saying he knew no one at the department with any interest in GAPS.

Harlan said he refused to talk with Freiley because of he was not sure she would be an "unbiased objective investigator," Harlan said, adding he thought he had given her all the information she needed in the complaint.

The email

Harlan's complaint also included an excerpt from a March 14 email conversation with Morse.

That conversation started with Harlan expressing his disappointment with the board's decision not to renew the contract of Javier Cervantes, the district's previous Equity, Diversity and Inclusion director. In it, he called for Morse, Roger Nyquist, Brad Wilson, and then-board member Aguinaga to resign.

Morse responded: "Thank you for sharing your opinion. The board is deeply concerned with equity, diversity, and inclusion, and I agree the work is extremely important. With that said, we took the recommendations of our superintendent and acted upon them as required by law. Differences of opinion happen all the time. Have a nice day."

Referencing a March meeting in which Morse corrected his enunciation of a minority group, Harlan wrote back: "You can't even say Arab correctly without offending an entire group of people so don't try to pretend like you care at all. Your actions continue to say that you don't care at all about EDI."

Morse gave the final response in the email chain, which was included in the complaint.

"Enjoy your day. No offense was intended in any way, as I am sure you are aware, but if the thought of this makes your day seem brighter, more power to you. Positive thoughts help us all get through the day. I have had some positive thoughts of my own today that helped put a smile on my face. A good workout to blow off some steam also is very helpful. Be well," Morse wrote.

Wilson, who just became board chair at Monday's meeting, said Mike Harlan had taken this last email out of context when he "cherry-picked" it and included it in his complaint.

A second complaint from Mike Harlan that was previously dismissed focused on a "unprompted and unwelcome" email from Morse following the announcement of school board election results earlier in May.

"Sometimes events of the day just make you smile. I am having one of those days. Have a good night." Morse wrote to him at 9:56 p.m. May 16, the day of the election. The last remaining Democrat had lost his seat in the nonpartisan board that now leans heavily conservative.

Dismissal

After Freiley submitted her recommendation to dismiss the complaint, newly seated GAPS board member Ryan Mattingly indicated his interest in reviewing the district's current complaint policy. Wilson and board member Roger Nyquist echoed that sentiment.

"I hope we learned a lesson here, that the threshold for taking a complaint, using a bunch of time on it, probably needs to be a little higher than whatever this was," Mattingly said.

Before the board voted to dismiss the complaint, Wilson called it a "fraud" in a scathing statement, criticizing Mike Harlan for not speaking with the investigator.

Harlan said he was surprised that the board had dismissed the compliant, given former board member Aguinaga's involvement, and called Wilson's final remarks unprofessional.

"It was pretty much a direct attack at me," he said.

In his statement before the board, Morse said he was pleased the investigation had wrapped up but said he was disappointed by the use of resources devoted to completing it.

"I think it's very unfortunate that Mr. Harlan created unneeded work for our district and incurred costs for our district to have this accusation investigated. I think we can all agree that money would have been better spent on our district's youth than investigating a lie," he said.

As to the identity of the caller, Morse told Mid-Valley Media he had no idea.

"I can just tell you it's not me. And the idea that (Mike Harlan) decided it was me, out of nowhere, is B.S., " he said.

