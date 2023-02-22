It’s no secret that kids learn better when they’re in a positive mental state. That’s why the staff at Oak Elementary School in Albany now incorporates social-emotional learning into their daily lesson plans, and educators are seeing an improvement in student behavior as a result.

“It’s really teaching kids the skills we know they all have,” Principal Jana Pierce said. “We’re just reinforcing them.”

This is the first year Oak Elementary has a full-time school counselor, Monica Shaw. Social-emotional learning is offered as a 30-minute weekly special, just like music, health and physical education.

The curriculum is grade-level dependent, with older students learning about social media awareness and cyberbullying, and younger students learning to share and be kind.

There is also the opportunity for students who are lagging in certain behavioral areas to receive extra help from Shaw if necessary.

New data from Oak Elementary shows that students are receiving fewer referrals and suspensions and showing more positive behaviors due to the daily in-class teachings, weekly specials and monthly districtwide lessons.

Shaw said her evidence-based curriculum centers around conflict resolution, regulating emotions and helping students identify sources of strength in their lives. She teaches them about personal safety, including body boundaries and avoiding strangers.

Social-emotional learning focuses on eight competencies: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, goal-directed behavior, personal responsibility, decision making and optimistic thinking.

During Wednesday’s social-emotional learning special, Shaw read “The Good Egg” to a third-grade class in the library. The book told the story of a “good egg” who focused so much on others’ behaviors and business that he began to crack under all the pressure.

After the reading, students talked about what they can and can’t control, the importance of managing stress when they are under a lot of pressure and choosing something they can stop worrying about if it doesn’t directly affect them.

“If you’re feeling stressed, you can ask your parents if you can take a walk or go outside,” said third-grader Charley Plunkett.

Her classmate, Aliya Walder, had a different takeaway regarding learning from your mistakes, and that it’s OK to make them in the first place.

“Sometimes you can be bad and still be good,” Walder said.