The Albany School Board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, to discuss the process for selecting an interim superintendent.
The meeting will take place at the district office, 718 Seventh Ave. SW. It is open to the public.
Greater Albany Public Schools has posted the interim superintendent position and is recruiting through July 31. On Aug. 1, the school board plans to hold a closed session to screen applicants. Closed sessions also are planned for Aug. 2 and 3 to interview finalists and deliberate on a selection.
The tentative date for appointing someone to the position is Aug. 13, the board's next regular meeting.
Board members agreed earlier this month to contact Hank Harris of Human Capital Enterprises, which has representatives in Portland; Bellingham, Washington; and Washington, D.C.; to do the candidate search. The initial cost estimate is $10,000.
Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan currently is acting superintendent for the district.
Board members voted unanimously July 14 to terminate former superintendent Jim Golden's contract for cause, saying the three-year Albany superintendent had committed gross insubordination, neglect of duty and conduct seriously prejudicial to the district. He has been on paid administrative leave since late March.
Golden denies the accusations and said through his attorney he plans to sue for damages. That suit has not yet been filed.
