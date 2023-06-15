Linn-Benton Community College students, staff, and community gathered to celebrate the Class of 2023 on Thursday, June 15.

It was the school's 54th commencement but it ditched the "CARmencement," a drive-thru format, adopted during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

This year the college opted to start a new tradition in which the families of students, including children and parents, could sit with the graduates as well as approach the stage to photograph them as they received their diplomas.

Here's a look of the Class of 2023, by the numbers:

Size: 830

Number of degrees and certificates awarded: 988

Number of students who participated Thursday: 753

What's next for them? According to the college, many will matriculate to Oregon State University as encouraged by the partnership between the colleges.