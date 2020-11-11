Editorial: With or without a parade, we can do more to help veterans

There will be no marching bands, rumbling motorcycles, classic cars, public safety vehicles, patriotic floats, gigantic United States flags and military men and women making their way through downtown Albany on Wednesday.
There won’t be tens of thousands of people lining the streets, rain or shine (who are we kidding, this is Oregon in November, so people expect it to be at least drizzling). But the crowds will bring their jackets and umbrellas and come out to show their support nevertheless.
The 69th annual Albany Veterans Day Parade, billed as the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi and considered the third-largest in the nation, is another victim of the novel coronavirus pandemic. While that’s understandable, it's a bummer at the same time.
As Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa noted, cancelling the parade was the right thing to do given the huge crowd and the demographics of those who show up. Many who attend, including veterans looking dashing in their old uniforms, are senior citizens who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Still, we’re sad, and we'll certainly miss the parade.
The parade, which draws attendees from throughout Oregon, is the pride of Albany and helps define this blue-collar town.
The event is a true red, white and blue (and camouflage) spectacle, and it’s consistently the largest gathering in Linn and Benton counties except for perhaps important Oregon State football games, such as when the Beavers host Oregon.
This year, it seems like we could have used the parade more than ever, since it bridges political boundaries and is a chance for Americans of all backgrounds to come together to celebrate our veterans. Nearly all residents, after all, have a family member or friend who served, suffered and perhaps even sacrificed their life for our freedom.
Plus, many businesses in Albany get a big boost from the Veterans Day Parade, and we know they could use that right now. Visitors and residents stop by restaurants, shops and gas stations on the patriotic holiday. If you’ve ever seen the line outside Hasty Freez or downtown coffee shops on the holiday, you know what we’re talking about.
We can’t stress enough that the Albany Veterans Day Parade is a huge deal. Some people even have brought deceased relatives’ ashes to the parade, so they wouldn’t miss the annual event.
Still, despite the pandemic, there are opportunities to honor veterans on Wednesday.
The Albany Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Linn County Veterans Memorial in Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.
The ceremony, which will feature an honor guard and bugler, is open to the public, and masks and social distancing will be required.
After the ceremony, motorcycle riders will proceed to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home and the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany, is holding a reverse parade from 10 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day, and the event will include a variety of entries, including floats and military rigs.
Vehicles can enter the YMCA property from 34th Avenue, tour the floats and then exit onto Pacific Boulevard.
We’re also smitten by nearly 70 new “Hero Banners” in Albany featuring local veterans and first responders. The banners cost $100 each to sponsor, and orders will be taken for a few more weeks. To learn more or register for a banner, email rotarybannerproject@gmail.com. Sweet Home began hanging similar banners in 2018, and we thought that was an excellent way for communities to honor veterans. We hope more towns adopt the idea.
Regardless of whether you attend Veterans Day events this year, you can show your support for veterans in other ways.
Consider contributing to a local organization that assists and advocates for veterans, such as the American Legion Post 10, the Veterans of Foreign Wars or Vets Helping Vets.
Our national, state and local governments also must try to do more to help our veterans, who often face challenges when their service is completed, regardless of whether they’ve been wounded in battle.
We promised to take care of our veterans when they returned home, and we must do better to honor that promise every day of the year.
