Editorial: Willis’ legacy of helping veterans will continue

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Jim Willis in this space. He died June 14 at the age of 78, and he’ll long be remembered locally for his role in creating the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.

Willis stressed in a 2013 interview that he stayed neutral on where the facility was located and left the choice up to a committee.

We’re just thankful the veterans home ended up here because it's a huge boost for our area and a source of pride.

Willis grew up in Albany and was a 1961 graduate of Albany Union High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and then serve the public in a long law enforcement career.

He planned to retire when he was asked by Gov. Ted Kulongoski to lead the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs in 2003. He’d been volunteering for veterans for 20 years at the time.

He held the ODVA’s top job for a decade.

The position, Willis said in a 2013 interview, allowed him to “provide real help to veterans and their families who didn’t know how to access the benefits they needed and to which they were entitled. It truly can change the quality of their life for the rest of their life.”