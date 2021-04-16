Editorial: Who should be required to report abuse?

Both bills hold real potential to provide an additional layer of protection for some of the most vulnerable members of society from abuses that are, sadly, all too common. But, as always, the devil is in the details, and we suspect that the classes of business owners and workers being added to the mandatory reporters list will have some genuine concerns about their newfound status — and the potential legal liability that comes along with it.

For instance, neither bill makes any provision for training these newly minted mandatory reporters on how to spot the crimes they will now be required to report. Can we safely assume that hotelkeepers and B&B operators can readily recognize the signs of child abuse? What about front desk workers, cleaning staff and other hotel employees, who also would be covered by the law? Will computer techs now be expected to scan every laptop that comes in for repair for child pornography? How will bartenders and servers at bars and restaurants feel about conducting surveillance on their patrons for signs of sex trafficking activity, knowing that the business could lose its liquor license if they don’t make a report? And what costs will businesses have to absorb to make sure their employees comply with these new laws?