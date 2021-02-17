Editorial: What price will we pay for acquittal?

Too many Republican senators put party above principle last Saturday, and we may all be forced to pay a heavy price for their moral cowardice.
At the end of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the vote was 57-43 to find the former president guilty of instigating the violent mob that overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict.
Seven GOP senators crossed the aisle to side with Democrats on the issue: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Main, Lia Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. It was the most bipartisan impeachment verdict in U.S. history (previously, the only senator who voted to convict a president from his own party was Romney, who found Trump guilty of one of the charges in his first impeachment trial), and we commend all seven for having the courage to set politics aside and hold Trump accountable for his relentless efforts to overturn the election and the violent power grab in which it culminated.
But what of the chamber’s other 43 Republicans? How do they justify their “not guilty” votes?
The party’s leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, tried to have it both ways. Following the same line taken by many of his GOP colleagues, McConnell voted to acquit on constitutional grounds, saying Trump could not be found guilty in an impeachment proceeding because he was already out of office by the time the trial took place. (Aside from the fact that there is precedent for such a thing — former Secretary of War William W. Belknap was impeached in 1876 and tried in the Senate after resigning his post — it defies logic to suggest that a high government official should be able to escape punishment for crimes against the nation simply by leaving office.) Then McConnell attempted to reclaim some of the moral high ground he had surrendered with his vote by forcefully condemning the president as “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection.
That’s not good enough.
The Jan. 6 incursion into the Capitol as members of Congress were tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential election victory was nothing short of a coup attempt and needs to be treated accordingly. The impeachment process, as imperfect as it may be, is the best mechanism we have under the law to hold our elected officials to account for crimes against the state. Driven by political expediency rather than conscience, the 43 Senate Republicans who sided with Trump squandered the best opportunity we had to place responsibility for the uprising on the former president’s shoulders and bar him from ever holding office again. Instead, in a cynical attempt to court Trump voters and Trump donors, they left open the door for his possible return to power — either at the ballot box or at the barrel of a gun.
Consider the disturbing results of a recently released survey conducted by the American Enterprise Institute:
Nearly three in 10 Americans, including almost two-thirds (65%) of Republicans, still believe Trump’s oft-repeated but completely unsubstantiated claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Some 36% of Americans surveyed said they agreed with the statement that “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it.” And perhaps most troubling of all, 29% of Americans — and 39% of Republicans — completely or somewhat agreed that “if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves even if it requires taking violent actions.”
The shocking events of Jan. 6 exposed the fundamental vulnerability of our fragile democracy. Senate Republicans — any of whom could have been injured or killed by the angry mob that stormed the Capitol last month — were offered the opportunity to stand up for our nation by condemning the would-be dictator who tried to seize power that day. Only seven had the backbone to do so. The others bent with the political winds. Where will they stand when the next crisis comes?
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.