Editorial: What price will we pay for acquittal?

Too many Republican senators put party above principle last Saturday, and we may all be forced to pay a heavy price for their moral cowardice.

At the end of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the vote was 57-43 to find the former president guilty of instigating the violent mob that overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict.

Seven GOP senators crossed the aisle to side with Democrats on the issue: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Main, Lia Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. It was the most bipartisan impeachment verdict in U.S. history (previously, the only senator who voted to convict a president from his own party was Romney, who found Trump guilty of one of the charges in his first impeachment trial), and we commend all seven for having the courage to set politics aside and hold Trump accountable for his relentless efforts to overturn the election and the violent power grab in which it culminated.

But what of the chamber’s other 43 Republicans? How do they justify their “not guilty” votes?