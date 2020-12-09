Editorial: We must remember and learn from Pearl Harbor

Survivors of Imperial Japan’s surprise attack on the Hawaiian island of Oahu are disappearing, so the United States must find new ways to reflect on history and honor members of the Greatest Generation on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Dec. 7, 1941, as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt urged, should continue to live in infamy.
But it will become challenging to hold remembrance ceremonies in the same way we have been.
In the 1990s, a dozen or so Pearl Harbor survivors from the mid-Willamette Valley attended Albany’s annual observance of the Japanese strike on Hawaii. About a decade ago, that number had dwindled down to seven.
For the past two years, only one survivor has been left to attend the event at American Legion Post 10: David Russell, who is now 100 years old.
Russell, then 21, was aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, and lost plenty of friends when the ship sank in the waters of Hawaii. The Albany resident continues to attend the ceremony to honor those men and women who perished.
It’s worth noting that most Americans can’t remember the attack on Pearl Harbor because they weren’t born when it happened. So the impact of testimony from veterans such as Russell has been vital.
But what happens after Russell and his contemporaries, and their vivid memories, are gone? How do we continue to look back, remember, learn and move forward?
This should never become an empty box on the calendar. There are too many lessons from Pearl Harbor. Our nation will always be able to draw parallels between the current day and that time period.
And one of those lessons must focus on the dangers of complacency and overconfidence.
As Steve Twomey wrote in his book “Countdown to Pearl Harbor,” American higher-ups knew that something was amiss with Japan due to a variety of troubling factors. But officials were confident that the empire would not be about to mount a risky, cross-ocean raid, and they consistently underestimated the capabilities of the Japanese fleet.
We “knew” the Japanese couldn’t attack, and we were devastatingly wrong, to the tune of 2,300 service members and civilians killed, plus an additional 1,100-plus victims who were wounded.
How bad were the missed signals? Well, a conspiracy theory formed shortly afterward that the United States had advance knowledge but let the Japanese attack anyway as an excuse to get into World War II. In other words, this fringe theory operates, much like 9-11 conspiracy theories, on the logic that we couldn’t possibly have blundered this awfully, so therefore a more rational explanation must exist.
Often, history has a simpler reason for tragedies such as Pearl Harbor: hubris.
Sadly, people in key U.S. leadership positions were unwilling to consider evidence that ran contrary to assumptions back in 1941.
As Twomey wrote, “If you want to avoid making mistakes in life, Pearl Harbor will always be there as a case study. Thou shalt not assume, but check. Don’t ignore upsetting facts; adjust to them. And don’t underestimate the determination and capability of others.”
Another lesson to be gleaned from Pearl Harbor is the galvanizing impact this attack had on the United States. There should be no doubt that our country made mistakes — most notably the internment of citizens of Japanese ancestry, including Oregonians such as OSU football player Jack Yoshihara — but overall, the nation came together and found the resolve to defeat the Axis powers.
Numerous mid-valley locals volunteered almost immediately to serve their country. World War II also was fought on the homefront, with residents sacrificing during rationing and helping in other ways.
In that light, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day has wider relevance. It has always, in part, been about the Greatest Generation as a whole, their suffering and moxie and eventual triumph. Perhaps that connection should be brought to the forefront and acknowledged more clearly in the coming years.
And this may give us an opportunity to celebrate Camp Adair, which served as a training facility for the Army during World War II and became the second-largest Oregon city during the war. The city of Adair Village now sits on part of the former camp site.
Even in relatively peaceful times such as these, we should always be on guard against threats and analyze potential dangers with a clear head. And we should be willing to serve our nation and our community, even if it means sacrificing our comfort (and perhaps much more), in times of crisis.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.