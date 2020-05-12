Editorial: Vote yes on Albany public safety levy renewal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We strongly endorse Ballot Measure 22-181, a public safety levy renewal that would collect an estimated $23.4 million over five years and help fund the city of Albany’s police and fire departments.

The endorsement was the easiest of decisions, even as we factored in the ramifications of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In fact, COVID-19 makes the passage of this levy renewal even more critical.

The campaign for this levy, despite the matter’s high importance, always seems to be relatively low-key. Perhaps that’s because the levy has found strong support from Albany residents.

This should be a landslide again, and we’ll explain why in a bit. But first, here’s an overview of the levy.

Again, Ballot Measure 22-181 is simply a renewal and not a tax increase. The rate is the same as when it passed with 65 percent “yes” votes in 2016. The first such levy along these lines for the city was passed in 2002, according to Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa.

The levy renewal would raise $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value. If an Albany home were valued at $300,000, the homeowner would pay $345 each year. If you home is worth $200,000 – and yes, there still are many homes assessed at this amount in Albany – you’d pay roughly $230.