Editorial: Vote Sprenger for Linn County commissioner

Being a state representative isn’t exactly rocket science. The job involves relationship building and connecting people with resources. But that takes a lot of hard work.
State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger (R-Scio) shows up to community meetings and listens. She’s available, and when her constituents call or email her, she tries to get back to them.
She has put her nose to the grindstone and worked hard for the people of District 17, whether they’re recovering from a wildfire or dealing with far more mundane issues.
In short, we’ve watched her in action for years and know her track record and hustle.
So we wholeheartedly endorse Sprenger in her bid to join the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
Sprenger is a conservative Republican, and in this sense, she’ll represent Linn County well, just like she has represented her rural and red House district.
But she is the right vote whether you’re Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or Green. With her experience, she’s going to bring the most benefit to Linn County.
We believe Sprenger will leverage her considerable connections in the Capitol to help residents in the aftermath of a crisis – and to prepare the area for the next potential crisis.
We also trust that Sprenger will work to keep local businesses viable and help them survive the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sprenger, a former Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, also could serve as a valuable voice regarding law enforcement and connected issues on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
The other candidates for the job lack the simply experience of a public servant such as Sprenger.
Democratic Party candidate Scott Bruslind is an amiable entrepreneur and chemist who might be best known as one of the founders of Conversion Brewing in Lebanon. Yay beer and downtown revitalization, right? We like Bruslind, a self-described centrist. But he’s admittedly running mainly so that people will have a major party alternative to Sprenger, the clear favorite in the race.
In our editorial board interview, Bruslind performed best when discussing the need for the county to take a more active role in promoting accessory dwelling units – often called mother-in-law houses – to help older landowners transfer their property to the next generation.
Libertarian Party candidate Christopher Wade consistently espoused libertarian views in our interview, just as you’d expect. He talked about cutting through the red tape to get businesses operating, while keeping in mind public health. People should be trusted to do what’s in their best interests in regards safety mandates on COVID-19, according to Wade.
If you don’t like big government, you could do far, far worse for a candidate than Wade.
Independent Party candidate Gary Sullivan wasn’t particularly interested in being interviewed by our editorial board.
The seat these candidates is vying for will be vacated by Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, who is retiring. As a public official, Tucker has always seemed to have a country feel to him, in the best possible ways. But Sprenger, with her personal touch, work ethic and understanding of rural issues, will be a fine replacement on the board. She deserves your vote.
And now, we return to our regularly scheduled Sunday programming...
Roses and Raspberries
•ROSES to the Linn County commissioners for waiving building permit fees and issuing permits as quickly as possible for those who lost their homes in the North Santiam Canyon due to the recent wildfires. We hope other government bodies do their part to remove barriers to rebuilding.
•ROSE-BERRIES to the Corvallis City Council for finally making a decision on not taking ownership of the Van Buren Bridge. It seemed like we needed meeting after meeting, at the cost of considerable time and staff resources, and therefore taxpayer dollars, to come to the right decision. Thankfully, councilors made the right decision. The city of Corvallis has better things to spend millions of dollars on than relocating an obsolete bridge and paying for its upkeep.
•RASPBERRIES to increased case counts for COVID-19. The state saw a record number of cases on its daily report for Thursday, at nearly 500. There’s also been a surge of cases in Linn County recently. Wear a mask. Wash those paws. Stay socially distanced. Stay vigilant and stay healthy.
