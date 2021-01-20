Editorial: Vaccine rollout starting to pick up steam

Oregon’s vaccine rollout has been widely criticized for getting off to a slow start, and some of that criticism was clearly justified. After some embarrassing early missteps, the state began to pick up the pace and appeared to be making up for lost time as Gov. Kate Brown set a target of administering 12,000 doses a day. Then the state hit another setback. Last week Brown sparked hope when she announced that the state would be expanding vaccine eligibility beyond the initial 1a priority group to include educators and older Oregonians. But she was forced to backtrack on Friday after learning that shipments of reserve vaccine supplies promised to the states by the federal government would not be coming after all.

That news fed the frustration of Oregonians anxiously awaiting their turn to get a shot. But a little perspective may be helpful at this point. Compared to the early days – and even compared to other states – Oregon’s vaccine rollout is going relatively well, at least for the moment. As of Tuesday, according to state-by-state data compiled by Bloomberg, Oregon had administered 217,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 21,000 second doses. That gave the state a vaccination rate of 5.14 shots per 100 residents, better than all but a dozen or so other states and well above the national average of 4.5 injections per 100 people. By comparison, neighboring Washington had vaccinated 3.87 of every 100 residents, while California stood at 3.53 per 100. (Oregon’s numbers actually improved later in the day, when officials announced additional vaccinations that raised the state’s total doses administered to 225,066.) Oregon also compares favorably in terms of getting the vaccine into people’s arms. The state has administered 66.2% of the 339,950 doses it has received to date, well ahead of the 50% national average reported by Bloomberg.