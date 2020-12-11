Editorial: Trump's dangerous game could destroy our democracy

But this lawsuit, too, is without merit, as it repeats baseless claims about mail-in ballots and more. One of its key arguments is that the election must be fraudulent because the results didn’t match 2016, when Trump won those areas. Because people apparently can’t change their mind and new voters do not exist.

The AP labeled the lawsuit’s chances of success “improbable,” and that seems both accurate and an understatement. In part, that's due to the safe harbor law now in effect that locks in the certified election results.

Still, the impact of 17 other states joining this Texas lawsuit is chilling.

Many GOP leaders have pandered to Trump and his make-believe world of "alternative facts," and this includes the Oregon Republican Party.

Only a few, such as former presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, have dared to speak out against Trump because of his popularity within the Republican Party and the specter that Trump will purposely derail Georgia’s Senate races.