Editorial: Treat the pandemic seriously

To be clear, though he’s back in the White House after a three-day hospitalization, Trump presumably is still contagious and isn’t “out of the woods,” according to his own doctor.

We pay close attention to Oregon’s coronavirus reports, and those show that COVID-19 can linger for weeks before a person fully recovers — or succumbs to the illness. There have been instances where people seemed on the road to recovery, then worsened.

Even for those who fully recover, it’s a long road. Oregon Health Authority statistics show that the average recovery time to be free of COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea is 26 days for those who have been hospitalized. For residents in Oregon who weren’t hospitalized but had symptoms of COVID-19, the average recovery time was 20 days. And some people have never returned to health, including fit young adults.

(If Republicans need another argument for wearing a mask, here it is: If Trump is incapacitated by COVID-19 and can’t serve in his official capacity, Vice President Mike Pence would assume the role of acting president. If Pence then were somehow incapacitated by illness or other circumstances, the next in the line of succession is the speaker of the House of Representatives. That’s right, Nancy Pelosi.)