Editorial: There's no downside if Sweet Home enters HGTV contest

Many of us appreciate the Sweet Home area as the gateway for hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and other outdoor adventures. We frequently find ourselves stopping in Sweet Home for a doughnut or a meal on our way to or from the hills.

We only wish there were a microbrewery in town where we could quench our thirst with a pint and refuel with tasty grub after a hard day of fun at Foster or Green Peter Reservoir, trekking up Iron Mountain or visiting other locales in the Cascade Mountains and foothills. We hear there may be one in the planning stages for downtown, which would be good news, indeed. (If you need evidence of how a craft brewer can impact a downtown area, look no further than Conversion in Lebanon, which has created an enormous ripple of improvements along Main Street.)

HGTV could draw from numerous inspirations in sprucing up Sweet Home, including outdoor tourism; the Oregon Jamboree, which is the state’s most significant country music festival; the town’s timber history, which includes the annual Loggers’ Olympics; the Santiam River and more.

The show would bring enormous publicity to Sweet Home, and projects would increase the values of dozens, if not hundreds of properties. Again, it’s hard to see how there would be losers from this interaction.

