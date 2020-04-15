Editorial: The tricky nature of COVID-19 recovery

With COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, we’re dealing with a brand new disease, so naturally, all sorts of questions remain. That includes uncertainties about recovery from the illness.
Some experts believe that many people who contract COVID-19 will have continuing and perhaps lifelong health impacts.
There also are questions regarding recurrences of breathing, heart or liver problems associated with the illness, which attacks multiple systems in the body.
A recent case from the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon illustrates the tricky nature of “recovery” all too well.
The facility announced on Monday that it had its fourth death due to COVID-19 back on April 4. The person who died had been classified as a recovered case by the veterans’ home on April 3.
Thankfully, the death rate for COVID-19 appears relatively low right now, and many people who die due to the illness had underlying medical conditions.
But keep in mind that any true and accurate recovery rate for COVID-19 likely won’t be known for years.
HAPPY B-DAY TO OREGON AUTHOR
Happy belated birthday to an Oregon treasure, Beverly Cleary, who turned 104 years old on Sunday.
We hope this iconic children’s book author, who grew up in Portland, is enjoying a surge of popularity in the odd times of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cleary novels have been a sort of rite of passage for many residents of our fair state and elsewhere, passed down by sage older siblings in middle school or high school.
With many teachers letting students choose their own literature as they learn from home, residents should dust off their copies of Cleary’s works to give to younger readers.
There’s a perception that Cleary’s writing especially appeals to girls, and that seems fair. Many of her children’s novels feature strong female protagonists, such as Ramona Quimby.
But it would be a disservice to categorize Cleary’s works as “girl books.” She authored many classics with broad appeal, including the Henry Huggins series, “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” and “Socks,” in which she turned a house cat into a misunderstood protagonist.
SPORTS DRAFTS
Hooray for upcoming sports drafts, and especially for the WNBA draft on Friday. We’re looking forward to devouring the results in the newspaper’s B section.
Here’s hoping that Oregon State women’s basketball star Mikayla Pivec finds a home as a professional that appreciates her as much as Beaver Nation.
Pivec is more than an all-around basketball star capable of stuffing the stat sheet with points, rebounds and assists, all while playing great defense. She also happens to be one of the nicest people in the universe, no hyperbole.
The WNBA draft also is appealing to many Oregonians this year due to a trio of players for the University of Oregon. Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu may very well be the No. 1 pick by the New York Liberty, which would provide a perfect platform for her to blossom in the pro ranks and continue the popularity surge of the women’s game.
Fellow Ducks Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally will also likely be drafted in the first round.
The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25, and Oregon State stars Isaiah Hodgins and Jake Luton could be among those picked. Hodgins is a wide receiver blessed with size, good hands and a nose for the ball. Luton is a throwback pocket passer who could be a fit for certain teams.
Normally, we view the three-day NFL draft as a bloated offseason exercise that isn’t worth the hype or the time.
But right now, there’s a glaring hole in the sports calendar. A game of teleconference horse played by NBA players and retired stars? No thanks. Give us another viewing of ESPN the Ocho, with rebroadcast competitions of Norwegian death diving, dodge juggling and other offbeat events.
An actual live mainstream sporting event with consequences? Yes, please, even if there isn’t an actual score.
To be clear, these drafts are happening remotely for the most part, so there will be social distancing — in some cases, by thousands of miles.
And both the NFL and WNBA drafts represent a welcome escape for some feeling a bit overwhelmed by the deluge of negative news during the public health crisis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.