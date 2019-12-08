Editorial: The state's bag ban is annoying, but needed

So, yes, the state’s bag ban will be an inconvenience for some mid-valley residents and a small additional burden for the pocketbook.

But we also know that we have a plastic pollution problem. If you need a sobering dose of reality, search our websites for articles on the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch.” Locally, you often can spot plastic bags tangled in shrubs, trees and powerlines, blowing down the street or floating in waterways. You might be responsible with plastic bags, but many people aren’t.

Facebook experts like to argue that other nations are worse polluters than the United States, but that doesn’t apply with plastic bags. Among the numerous countries with plastic bag bans are China and India. The United States, and even Oregon, is late to the party.

According to the Earth Policy Institute, Americans use about 100 billion plastic bags each year, or about one per day per person. The recycling rate on these bags is very low, according to various sources, so most of the bags are thrown away. And even if properly disposed of, this trash will take hundreds of years to break down into small pieces of microplastic that will continue to pollute the environment.

The ban on plastic bags is only one part of the solution to our plastic problem, but any step in the right direction is a welcome one. After all, one-time-use bags are forever.

