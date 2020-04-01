Editorial: The perils of pumping your own gas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yes, we’re super-polite in Oregon. We’re outdoorsy, but due to the constant rains, we have the skin tone of vampires until mid-July. An umbrella? Please. Are you from California? Dive bars offer farm-to-table grub and vegan options here. Many of us favor aggressive India pale ales that punch you in the mouth with hops. Two words: beard wax. Appropriate church attire includes your best flannel and jeans – and that might be what the pastor is wearing. Pickups with fishing rods in the gun racks. We don’t have a sales tax, so that price on the sticker is what you actually pay for products. And you can’t pump your own gas.

We’ve cackled out loud at a certain scene many a time. A motorist with an out-of-state license plate pulls up to the pump, gets out of their automobile and grabs the nozzle. Meanwhile, the station attendant sprints over and yells. (Chant the chorus of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” in your mind.)

Certain Oregonians, to be sure, appreciate having a gas attendant pump their gas because it prevents them from smelling like fuel, which is apparently a major turnoff if you’re going out on a date. Some have struggled to pump their own gas in other states. We’ve heard the stories about tearful breakdowns. (Thankfully, we’ve never been that story.)