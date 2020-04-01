Editorial: The perils of pumping your own gas

The news was a shocker, a jolt to the system for many Oregonians. The state announced on Saturday that it was temporarily suspending its rule against self-service fueling (although stations can still opt to have attendants pump gas).
We wondered what was next. A sales tax for Oregon?
Motorists in the Beaver State finally will be able to pump their own gas, though hardly anyone really wants to do that task right now during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even gas station attendants don’t want to pump fuel right now, due to the risks associated with interacting with customers repeatedly. That’s why the state lifted the ban.
Gas stations were having problems keeping workers on the job due to health concerns. Employees are sick, taking care of their children, or fearful of catching and spreading COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The suspension will last until at least April 11, according to Oregon State Fire Marshal Jim Walker, and we’re guessing it will be in place for weeks afterward. Who knows? Perhaps pumping your own gas will be here to stay in Oregon.
The only other state in the nation with a ban on self-service fueling is New Jersey.
On some level, Oregon’s rule on self-service gas is a source of weird pride, bemusement or frustration for many residents. It’s one of those quirky things about living here, a stereotype and shared joke.
Yes, we’re super-polite in Oregon. We’re outdoorsy, but due to the constant rains, we have the skin tone of vampires until mid-July. An umbrella? Please. Are you from California? Dive bars offer farm-to-table grub and vegan options here. Many of us favor aggressive India pale ales that punch you in the mouth with hops. Two words: beard wax. Appropriate church attire includes your best flannel and jeans – and that might be what the pastor is wearing. Pickups with fishing rods in the gun racks. We don’t have a sales tax, so that price on the sticker is what you actually pay for products. And you can’t pump your own gas.
We’ve cackled out loud at a certain scene many a time. A motorist with an out-of-state license plate pulls up to the pump, gets out of their automobile and grabs the nozzle. Meanwhile, the station attendant sprints over and yells. (Chant the chorus of Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” in your mind.)
Certain Oregonians, to be sure, appreciate having a gas attendant pump their gas because it prevents them from smelling like fuel, which is apparently a major turnoff if you’re going out on a date. Some have struggled to pump their own gas in other states. We’ve heard the stories about tearful breakdowns. (Thankfully, we’ve never been that story.)
For many of us lifelong Oregonians, however, the ban on self-service fueling is an annoyance. We’ve believed this since what is now called “regular” gasoline was termed “unleaded.” There never seem to be enough attendants at a station, so even if you pull up immediately to a pump, you can wait a few minutes to get your car fueled. It would be so much easier just to fill it up yourself and go. It’s not rocket science, after all, except perhaps to that one relative of yours. Refer to the tearful breakdown story we mentioned earlier in this editorial.
But we reluctantly support the ban on pumping your own gas, because it provides thousands of jobs in Oregon. They might not be the best jobs, but they’re still jobs, and they’re often the first jobs for teenagers.
We’re also extremely sympathetic to the concerns of workers in these low-paying endeavors, so we also support the suspension of the ban on self-service fueling.
Still, we can’t help but think that at this moment, the state has shifted the risk associated with pumping gas from the worker to the consumer.
So in a very real way, allowing for self-service gas creates a business opportunity for stations that can somehow retain a large number of attendants.
Oh, humble gas station attendant, we’ve never appreciated you more than right now. We’ll seek out stations where you're working, so we don’t have to pump our own gas. We’ll gladly pay a few cents more per gallon as we sit in the relative safety of our cars and pickups and vans. And also, could you clean that windshield if you have a spare moment or two?
