Editorial: The coronavirus pandemic will change our behaviors and here's how

It’s true we’re only a few months into the public health crisis, but some experts believe the pandemic and social distancing measures could continue into 2022.

We hope we have a vaccine well before that, but we still think things have already changed.

Here’s how. You can call these inferences or wild guesses. And to be clear, we hope that some of these predictions don’t come true because of the negative economic implications. But here goes…

People will continue to practice social distancing in some ways well into the future.

This will include events like conferences and concerts in crowded spaces. But college and pro sports, in particular, will be hard hit by this trend. After all, who will want to cram into packed arenas with thousands of other spectators?

Sports attendance already was declining because it is so easy and convenient to watch games from the comfort of your living room. Most games for Oregon State University football, basketball and women’s basketball could be found on TV. Plus, the cost for craft brews and gourmet nachos is far less when these items are in your own fridge.