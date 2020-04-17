Editorial: The coronavirus pandemic will change our behaviors and here's how

Many of us had parents or grandparents who survived the Great Depression, and sometimes it was easy to see how their lifelong behaviors were different from those of other generations.
They understood the value of a dollar and saved, sometimes a bit obsessively. Silver dollars were amassed and stashed in top drawers, like pirate treasure to be accidentally discovered after a funeral.
They fixed things instead of throwing them out. Jeans or flannel shirts with holes were patched up repeatedly. They tinkered with radios and other machines.
They were the original recyclers, too. Metal coffee cans were turned into homes for potted veggies and flowers. Paper grocery bags were reused as scratch paper for notes. Ever get amazing gifts from your grandmother that came in a repurposed Quaker Oats cylinder or cereal box?
This lasting frugality wasn’t because they continued to be poor. Many people recovered and thrived financially after the Great Depression, even if for years they were migrant farm workers riding the rails like characters in a Steinbeck novel.
No, their thriftiness came from scars on their souls from the hard times they lived through. They were determined never to be caught flat-footed again like they were in the 1930s.
In much the same way, the novel coronavirus pandemic may have a lasting impact on people.
It’s true we’re only a few months into the public health crisis, but some experts believe the pandemic and social distancing measures could continue into 2022.
We hope we have a vaccine well before that, but we still think things have already changed.
Here’s how. You can call these inferences or wild guesses. And to be clear, we hope that some of these predictions don’t come true because of the negative economic implications. But here goes…
People will continue to practice social distancing in some ways well into the future.
This will include events like conferences and concerts in crowded spaces. But college and pro sports, in particular, will be hard hit by this trend. After all, who will want to cram into packed arenas with thousands of other spectators?
Sports attendance already was declining because it is so easy and convenient to watch games from the comfort of your living room. Most games for Oregon State University football, basketball and women’s basketball could be found on TV. Plus, the cost for craft brews and gourmet nachos is far less when these items are in your own fridge.
Some residents miss sports terribly and can’t wait to get back to rooting for the Beavers in person, of course. But in the absence of sports, others have found that they don’t miss it all that much. They’ve discovered other hobbies.
A cascade of impacts will result from people becoming more adept at using various technologies during stay-at-home orders.
Are you working remotely during this pandemic? Get used to the idea. Companies have learned that most employees have a terrific work ethic and want to remain employed, even if they’re not wearing pants while typing this column. (Just kidding. We're like "House Party 2," the pajama jammy jam!)
Certain businesses can maintain productivity with a much higher level of remote staff, and owners may decide they don’t need that huge office or storefront that acts as a vector for illnesses and contributes to pollution from the workers’ commute. Business owners also like money, and downsizing or closing facilities could result in significant savings.
The technological impacts extend in many other ways, such as web doctor visits and grocery shopping online. A small but significant percentage of residents just discovered these conveniences and won't be going back to their caveman days.
Web-based learning also will likely see leaps and bounds in popularity. OSU’s online attendance already was surging before the coronavirus pandemic.
Now more people will be used to learning from home. And that includes in K-12 education. As parents are forced to help educate their children, some may figure out they’re pretty good at it and decide to homeschool.
Lastly, in this period of furloughs, layoffs and financial uncertainty, we may see a return to frugality. People are very cost-conscious right now, and they understand that the best way to save a buck is to not spend that dollar.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.