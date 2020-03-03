Editorial: The coronavirus is a real public health concern

As we mentioned in this space in July 2018, presidents, both Republican and Democrat, almost always try and take credit for the economy when things are going well.

Reality tends to be more complicated, and many factors affecting the performance of the economy are outside the control of any president or administration.

But since Trump has repeatedly claimed and been given credit for the economy, he’ll also be unfairly blamed in a downturn.

The president should perhaps be more concerned about his administration’s comments regarding the coronavirus.

Our newspapers run a regular feature that fact-checks Trump and other politicians, and it’s easy to dismiss many of his misstatements and exaggerations as bluster. He even stretches the truth when he doesn’t gain any advantage, such as his hyperbole regarding the economy.

Some of his latest claims could impact the safety of a nation, however, and voters might not be as forgiving.