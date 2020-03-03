Editorial: The coronavirus is a real public health concern

The mid-Willamette Valley doesn’t have any presumptive or confirmed cases of the coronavirus from China, but for all we know, the illness may already be in the area.
People should plan for the possibility of an outbreak, which could result in school closures, an overload of the health care system and other impacts.
Oregon reported its third case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, and the infected individual, who worked near Pendleton, apparently didn’t travel far from Umatilla County. It isn’t known how he contracted the illness.
Washington reported its sixth death from coronavirus, and the Evergreen State had at least 16 cases as of Monday morning.
The virus seems to be spreading easily in certain areas, and it is likely the illness will cause a global pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is very high, to the United States and globally,” the CDC website states.
So far, about 90,000 cases have been confirmed, most of them in China, and there have been roughly 3,000 deaths.
With that information in mind, it’s frustrating to see the coronavirus sparking inflammatory rhetoric and being dismissed by some mid-valley residents as nothing more serious than the common cold.
Those locals, as on many issues, have been taking their cues from President Donald Trump, his administration and their supporters.
Trump has called criticism of the United States’ response to the coronavirus a hoax by Democrats and has downplayed the severity of the illness and its spread, contradicting health officials. His son, Donald Trump Jr., said Democrats were hoping for millions of Americans to be killed by the illness. Vice President Mike Pence defended Donald Trump Jr.’s comments on Sunday in an interview on “Meet the Press.”
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said he believes the media is rooting for the virus to ruin the stock market, thereby tarnishing Trump’s reputation and hampering his re-election bid.
You have free articles remaining.
To be clear, no sane Democrat is hoping for the deaths of millions of people, and no sane journalist is hoping for a financial collapse, in part because they’d likely be filing for unemployment.
In addition, Trump’s vulnerability to the swings of the market is largely a weakness of his own making.
Perhaps more than any president in decades, Trump has touted the economy as a selling point for his administration. To be clear, the economy has been going extremely well under Trump, by most metrics. Unemployment is low and job creation is steady, though wage stagnation remains a concern. But Trump also rode the wave of an economic recovery that predates his presidency.
As we mentioned in this space in July 2018, presidents, both Republican and Democrat, almost always try and take credit for the economy when things are going well.
Reality tends to be more complicated, and many factors affecting the performance of the economy are outside the control of any president or administration.
But since Trump has repeatedly claimed and been given credit for the economy, he’ll also be unfairly blamed in a downturn.
The president should perhaps be more concerned about his administration’s comments regarding the coronavirus.
Our newspapers run a regular feature that fact-checks Trump and other politicians, and it’s easy to dismiss many of his misstatements and exaggerations as bluster. He even stretches the truth when he doesn’t gain any advantage, such as his hyperbole regarding the economy.
Some of his latest claims could impact the safety of a nation, however, and voters might not be as forgiving.
The coronavirus is a real public health concern, especially for the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. According to the Associated Press, the death rate from the new coronavirus in the hardest-hit part of China was between 2% and 4%, while in other areas it was only 0.7%. That compares to a death rate for the seasonal flu of 0.1%. However, it’s also true that millions of people get the flu every year and that the global death toll is in the hundreds of thousands.
We don’t know how far the coronavirus will spread, but the new illness is here in Oregon, right now. And it’s far more dangerous than the common cold.