Editorial: Thankful to be voting in Oregon

As we watched the Election Day scene unfold across the United States on Tuesday — and really, during the past few weeks, thanks to the pandemic and early voting — we were struck by the long lines, with some citizens bundled up or even carrying folding chairs as they waited hours to participate in democracy.

And again we were thankful to live in Oregon.

The Beaver State makes it remarkably easy to vote, and you don’t have to brave the cold or rain to cast your ballot in what amounts to an endurance event.

There’s no need to miss a day of work for Election Day, or skip college or high school classes. If you’re sick, there’s no need to go to the polls. Got kids at home? No problem. There’s also less chance of voter intimidation with absentee voting, also called vote-by-mail.

You simply drop your ballot in the mail in the weeks before the election, or turn your ballot in at one of multiple drop boxes in your county.

Just as a reminder, some adults in their late 30s have never cast a ballot in person in Oregon. And these people aren’t missing a darn thing, except for maybe those super-cool “I Voted” stickers. We possess no nostalgia whatsoever, especially this week, regarding heading out to the polls.