Editorial: Stay vigilant this holiday season

Benton County joined Linn County this week on Oregon’s “extreme risk” list, which carries the state's most rigorous measures focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There’s no doubt these health and safety measures will be a source of pain during the “most wonderful time of the year” and will leave businesses reeling and families frustrated.

But we’re going to try our best to follow the guidelines during the holidays, and you should, too.

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen at the national, state and local levels. Thankfully, our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed here in the mid-Willamette Valley. In that regard, we’ve been very lucky, even compared to other locations in Oregon. But our communities certainly have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Under the extreme risk rules, social gatherings now are limited to no more than six people from two households, stores and shops must operate at limited capacity, indoor seating is banned at bars and restaurants, visitors are prohibited at retirement homes, and gyms and fitness studios must close, among other restrictions.