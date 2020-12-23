Editorial: Special session helped Oregonians

The Oregon Legislature gave Oregonians early Christmas gifts during Monday’s special session. Among those benefiting were restaurant owners and workers, renters, landlords and those impacted by devastating wildfires.

It’s too bad that the day was marred by criminals in the midst of a right-wing demonstration outside the Capitol building. More on that in a bit.

First, we give thanks for $800 million in aid linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Oregon wildfires.

Among the one-day session's other achievements was extending an eviction moratorium, which had been set to expire on Dec. 31. The new end date is July 1. As we’ve stated before, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the state’s economy, resulting in massive job losses. Families are struggling, and it would have been unfair to punish them further by kicking them out into the streets.

We also appreciate that $150 million was set aside for reimbursing landlords for up to 80% of the back rent they are owed, as the Oregon Capital Bureau reported. We wish the figures could have been higher, but this is an amazing start.