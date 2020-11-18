Editorial: Slow down and pay attention behind the wheel

We could backtrack more into October, but you probably get the point. It’s been a particularly bad stretch around these parts.

So we urge you to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel, because the consequences could be horrific, and if not for you, then for others. Maybe they could be passengers in your vehicle. Perhaps these could be other motorists minding their own business and traveling with their families.

Every fatal crash ends a life and all its possibilities and creates a wake of devastation for family and friends and others, including witnesses. These incidents even impact the public safety workers who respond to help.

Most fatal crashes are preventable and caused by simple driver errors. Driving too fast for the conditions often is a factor, and with the winter in Oregon, the roadways can be unpredictably slick in spots. Distracted driving also contributes to many wrecks, so put down that cellular phone and focus on the task at hand.