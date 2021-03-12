Editorial: Silence and secrecy don't serve OSU

As our reporters Jarrid Denney and K. Rambo write in today’s newspaper, board Chair Rani Borkar and Vice Chair Kirk Schueler finally broke their silence on the matter in a statement issued late Thursday night, pledging that the board "will fully evaluate this report and its findings with President Alexander” and offering assurances “that OSU continues to prioritize supporting survivors and serving as a national model of Title IX prevention, response and investigation.”

The statement also attempts to address the elephant in the room: What did the board know about possible Title IX issues at LSU under Alexander’s watch before hiring him to lead OSU?

The board hired an executive recruiting firm, Witt/Kieffer, to conduct the initial search process and vet the candidates for the position as they were winnowed down to 12 semifinalists and then four final contenders, but according to the statement, no negative information about Alexander’s handling of Title IX issues emerged during that due diligence process.