Editorial: Silence and secrecy don't serve OSU

It’s been a week since Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired in November by Louisiana State University to conduct an independent review after investigative reporting by USA Today raised questions about the school’s handling of sexual assault complaints against top athletes, released a report that laid a substantial share of blame for the problems on F. King Alexander, who led LSU from 2013 to late 2019 and has served as president of Oregon State University since July 2020.
As we reported on March 5, Husch Blackwell found that, among other things, LSU’s Title IX office was underfunded and understaffed throughout Alexander’s tenure, that university leadership repeatedly failed to address recommendations for improving the university’s Title IX response and that Alexander failed to act on a 2013 email by LSU’s then-athletic director that the school had cause to fire football coach Les Miles after he was found to have acted inappropriately toward female students. (Alexander fired Miles several games into the 2016 season as the football team was stumbling, but no mention was made of sexual harassment.)
In a statement issued Monday, Alexander tried to reassure the OSU community, saying the university’s commitment to preventing sexual misconduct “starts with the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President.” But his words don’t seem to have done much to blunt the outrage over the revelations on the OSU campus. In an open letter released Wednesday night, OSU’s faculty union dismissed Alexander’s “tepid mea culpa” and slammed the Board of Trustees for its inaction in the wake of the Husch Blackwell report.
As our reporters Jarrid Denney and K. Rambo write in today’s newspaper, board Chair Rani Borkar and Vice Chair Kirk Schueler finally broke their silence on the matter in a statement issued late Thursday night, pledging that the board "will fully evaluate this report and its findings with President Alexander” and offering assurances “that OSU continues to prioritize supporting survivors and serving as a national model of Title IX prevention, response and investigation.”
The statement also attempts to address the elephant in the room: What did the board know about possible Title IX issues at LSU under Alexander’s watch before hiring him to lead OSU?
The board hired an executive recruiting firm, Witt/Kieffer, to conduct the initial search process and vet the candidates for the position as they were winnowed down to 12 semifinalists and then four final contenders, but according to the statement, no negative information about Alexander’s handling of Title IX issues emerged during that due diligence process.
In addition to raising questions about just how thorough the vetting really was, the board’s statement shines a spotlight on an issue we raised in this space on several occasions during OSU’s search for a new leader to succeed Ed Ray: the board’s decision to conduct the entire hiring process in secret. In a stark departure from the presidential search that brought Ray to OSU, the board did not publicly release the names of any of the candidates before voting to hire Alexander in open session in December 2019. We were critical of that approach at the time, noting the problems that some other public institutions had run into after hiring presidents in similarly opaque fashion.
The board’s reasoning for making the recruiting process confidential was that some highly qualified candidates might not apply if their names were made public. But isn’t it possible that if the search had been conducted in public, any questions about past actions by finalists for the position might have come to light and been fully addressed before a hiring decision was made?
In light of the past week’s revelations, we can only reiterate the point we made in past editorials: The most critical decision the trustees of a university can make is the hiring of a president. And on a matter of such vital importance, we believe a public university should conduct its decision-making process in full view of the public.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.