Editorial: Shoddy equipment, a questionable deal and a Benton County worker's death

Benton County erred grievously. And a man is dead.
There’s probably plenty more news to come regarding the county’s jarring lack of oversight and lackadaisical workplace safety practices.
Pete Neuman, 59, a Benton County road maintenance employee, was killed on Aug. 9 while working on a project to connect Hells Canyon and Starr Creek roads about 12 miles south of Corvallis, west of Finley Wildlife Refuge.
Neuman was using a piece of heavy equipment called a skidder to move logs at the job site when the machine rolled about 300 yards down a steep hillside and flipped over. He was partially ejected from the skidder, then killed when the machine landed atop him.
An article by Bennett Hall on Wednesday detailed how the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division cited Benton County for five serious safety violations regarding the incident and fined the government body $30,500.
That may seem a disproportionately small amount for the death of an employee, but the county, or rather its insurance carrier, will surely end up paying far more. (Taxpayers may be impacted indirectly by increased insurance rates paid by the county.) Expect a civil lawsuit against Benton County and certain individuals.
Nothing will bring Neuman back, but his relatives could well ask for millions of dollars in recompense. And there likely will be a settlement that includes a large sum.
Why are we so filled with confidence — or perhaps dread — as we look into the crystal ball? The facts of the case, as outlined by Oregon OSHA and an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, are abysmal.
The mechanical problems with the skidder were numerous, according to the BCSO report.
The skidder could be difficult to put in gear, and the brakes would sometimes stick. The engine died frequently, and when that happened the footbrake would stop working. If the machine was on a slope when the engine died, it would roll downhill and the operator would have to shift into neutral and restart the engine to get power back to the brakes, county workers told BCSO investigators.
Some employees developed a strategy of making sure they were uphill of brush piles or log decks before attempting to turn the skidder around, so there would be something to stop them if the engine died and the machine went into free roll, the BCSO report states.
In addition, the skidder’s fuel gauge didn’t work, there was a hydraulic leak, and the rear tires were completely bald.
The OSHA citation states that the county didn’t check the skidder’s condition at the beginning of each shift to assess its condition and safety, and the county allowed workers to operate the machine without proper training.
Benton County also failed to ensure the seat belt in the skidder was properly maintained or could be used effectively by the operators, according to Oregon OSHA. BCSO’s investigation revealed that Neuman might not have been able to adjust the belt to fit his frame.
The skidder was a jalopy, but what makes the case even worse is the fact that the rental arrangement for the machine is an ethics quagmire.
The equipment belonged to Charlie Stouder, the son of county road crew supervisor Jim Stouder. The Sheriff’s Office determined that Jim Stouder had arranged to rent the machine for the county through a Corvallis company, and $7,500 of the $9,000 contract would go to Charlie Stouder. Neither the company nor the county ever inspected the machine, according to the BCSO report.
There certainly seems to be a conflict of interest here, if not outright nepotism. Throw in a dash of negligence.
Jim Stouder no longer works for Benton County, so he can’t be fired, and a Benton County District Attorney’s Office review has determined there’s insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution. But you can expect his name on court paperwork sometime soon.
But the larger question is this: Who was supervising Jim Stouder? Why weren’t there more levels of oversight in place? And why did county workers feel compelled to operate a substandard and shoddy piece of machinery?
Benton County’s counsel has said that there are increased safety precautions in place now as a result of the incident, and while that’s commendable, it doesn’t erase the horrible mistakes that were made.
Or the fact that a man is dead.