Editorial: Roses and Raspeberries (April 26)

We’ve always been fans of our local farmers markets, but during these strange times of COVID-19, that feeling of appreciation has been amplified.

•ROSES, as well, to our local farm stands. Many of these rural roadside businesses are just popping up to serve the needs of mid-valley residents.

We expect these businesses to see a surge in popularity this spring because they offer many of the same advantages as the farmers markets, but they can be open more often. Again, during the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking to practice social distancing and limit their trips to crowded spots.

Why not add a nice drive through the countryside as part of your shopping trip, especially when gas is so cheap?

•ROSE-BERRIES to the cancellation of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival and other annual community traditions. We completely understand the need for these cancellations in this era. Stay home, save lives, right?

But we’re still sad that we won’t get to enjoy a piece of the world’s largest strawberry shortcake this June. Or that we won’t be able to see youngsters we know tackle every carnival ride like they were getting ready to apply for NASA.