Editorial: Roses and raspberries

• ROSES to Chuck Tourtillott, the new director of Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis. He succeeds Andrea Thornberry, who led the nonprofit for 12 years before leaving the organization in late 2019. Tourtillott comes to the mid-valley from Fort Bragg, California, where he served as director of the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. Now 62, he began his career as an animal caretaker 35 years ago at the Denver Zoo and brings a lifelong passion for helping animals to his work. We extend a warm mid-valley welcome to Tourtillott and his family.

• ROSES to Lisa Avery, the new president of Linn-Benton Community College. She succeeds Greg Hamann, who announced his retirement in 2019 after leading the institution for 10 years. Avery, who previously served as president of Portland Community College’s Sylvania campus, moved into her new job on July 1, in the midst of the pandemic. As she told the newspaper, COVID-19 has made it tough for her to settle into her new role. “The challenge is that we’re doing most of our work by remote right now, and the president’s job is a people job,” he said. “It’s my job to be out in the community at Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club meetings and meeting with industry partners.” The coronavirus has also compounded other challenges facing LBCC, such as budget woes and lagging enrollment. But Avery said she wanted to come to LBCC because of its solid reputation and she’s confident the college will bounce back as it helps mid-valley residents weather the pandemic. We like her positive attitude and wish her every success.