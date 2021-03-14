Editorial: Roses and raspberries

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to the family and friends of John Lindsey who gathered on Friday evening for a special memorial observance at the Linn County Courthouse, where he worked for more than 20 years until his death last Tuesday from cancer-related causes at the much-too-young age of 54. Lindsey was a Navy veteran, and an American Legion honor guard and members of the Legion Riders motorcycle group were on hand to give their fallen comrade military honors as his flag-draped casket was carried up the courthouse steps. The casket was placed in the second-floor foyer so Lindsey could spend one more night in the building where he spent so many years in public service. Lindsey had a fiery side and sometimes clashed with others in the political sphere, but he dedicated much of his professional life to working for the people of Linn County, and there was no mistaking the genuine love and respect on display at Friday’s memorial. He will be missed.
• ROSES to the lowering of Benton County’s COVID-19 risk level, which dropped from extreme to high last week. Benton County remained in the state’s highest risk category for weeks after neighboring Linn dropped to high and then moderate, which meant Benton businesses had to operate under the most severe restrictions while their counterparts just over the Willamette could begin to open up more. The new designation went into effect on Friday, and the results were in evidence that evening in Corvallis, where bars and restaurants could welcome a limited number of patrons back inside for the first time in ages — with appropriate distancing and safety measures in place. The easing of restrictions provides some much-needed breathing room for businesses that have taken an economic beating during the pandemic, and with more and more residents getting vaccinated, we can hope that the risk levels in both counties will continue to drop. But that will only happen if everyone continues to follow commonsense rules about social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and holding off on social gatherings. The last thing anyone wants is another spike in COVID-19 infections that will push the risk levels up and trigger another round of business restrictions.
• ROSES to the return of high school sports. It’s been a year since COVID-19 forced schools to shut down in the mid-valley, and for the most part they’re only now starting to reopen for in-person instruction. One of the pandemic’s many casualties over the past year was the cancellation of prep sports seasons. But now, as we finally start to get a handle on COVID-19, the Oregon School Activities Association and local school districts are doing their best to safely resume athletic competition. That’s created an unusual situation with the fall sports of football, soccer, cross-country and volleyball being played in the spring. Spring sports will get their turn next, followed by winter sports as schools try to cram a whole year’s worth of athletic competition into a few short months. But it was hard not to get excited on March 5, when the Friday night lights came back on and mid-valley high schools launched an abbreviated five-week football schedule. Some will argue that the contests are meaningless — with no playoffs this season, there’s really not much point in keeping track of win-loss records or conference standings. But the important thing here is that, after a year of lost opportunities and forced isolation, these young athletes once again have the opportunity to play the sports they love. That should make us all feel good.