Editorial: Roses and raspberries

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to Alex Paul, who filed his last story for the Albany Democrat-Herald on Thursday and planned to take three whole days off before reporting to his new position as the communications officer for Linn County on Monday. Alex’s byline has been a fixture in the DH since 2005, and you knew when you saw it that you were going to get the whole story. But his ties to community journalism in the mid-valley go even deeper than that: After getting his start in the business in his native Iowa (his first newspaper gig was with the Daily Iowegian in Centerville in 1971, when he was still in high school), Alex moved to Oregon in 1985 and purchased the Sweet Home New Era, which he ran with his wife, Debbie, for the next two decades. Somewhere along the way, Alex served short stints as a reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times and as editor and publisher of the Omak Chronicle in Washington. He covered an amazing variety of stories over the years, but no matter what he was writing about, it always seemed to boil down to one thing: people. Alex has a natural ability to connect with folks from all walks of life, and the human element shines through in every story he ever wrote. We’re going to miss his steady presence in our newsroom, but we wish him well in his new gig.
• RASPBERRIES to misinformation on the vaccines approved to fight COVID-19. In what’s been called an “infodemic,” false claims about the vaccines have proliferated on the internet and social media. One such claim, unfortunately, got into our newspaper in the form of a letter to the editor that falsely asserted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had logged 285 deaths resulting from the vaccine through its Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). But, as other letter writers have helpfully pointed out, that’s not true. Here’s what the CDC website had to say: “Over 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 1, 2021. During this time, VAERS received 1,381 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.” While there’s always room for dissenting views on the Opinion page, we’ll do our best to keep false statements about COVID-19 — or anything else— from being published in our paper.
• ROSES to a new childhood literacy program offered by the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. The program, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, mails free books to children from the time they are born to their fifth birthday in an effort to get kids reading from a young age. The books are available in English and Spanish. A $55,000 grant from the Early Learning Hub of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties helps to support Corvallis' entry into the program. Interested families can sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library by visiting the local United Way website at unitedwaylbl.org/imaginationlibrary or by calling the Corvallis-Benton Public Library at 541-766-6793.
• ROSES to the city of Albany for offering free disposal of tree limbs brought down by last month’s destructive ice storm. The city has set aside an area in the main parking lot at Timber-Linn Park where area residents can drop off branches that are too big to go into their yard waste disposal carts. It’s a helpful service that citizens can be grateful for.
