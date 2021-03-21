Editorial: Roses and raspberries

• ROSES to Dr. Mary Harada, who recently retired from full-time practice after more than three decades in Albany, primarily working for Samaritan Health Services. Harada is widely known in the community for her work with breast cancer patients, many of whom are effusive in their praise for her empathy and compassion. Small wonder: Harada is a breast cancer survivor herself. As she told our reporter Troy Shinn for a profile in Wednesday’s newspaper, “Having breast cancer myself gave me another additional insight into how my patients were thinking and feeling.” At 63, Harada is not ready to stop working entirely. Even in retirement, she plans to continue assisting with orthopedic surgeries a couple of days a week at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. We know her patients will be glad to hear it.

• ROSEBERRIES to new weight restrictions for vehicles crossing the Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s lower 12-ton weight limit, prompted by new federal guidelines, is set to go into effect as early as Tuesday. That will make the span off-limits not only to heavily loaded tractor-trailer rigs but also school buses, fire engines and garbage trucks trying to cross the Willamette River and access Highway 34 eastbound. ODOT says those vehicles will need to detour via Highway 20 and cross the river in Albany, and the agency may contemplate enforcement action if they choose to use the much closer Highway 20/34 bypass instead. There’s no doubt that this will reduce wear and tear on the century-old span, which ODOT already considers functionally obsolete and seismically unsafe, but it will create some real headaches for drivers of heavy vehicles. On the other hand, construction is scheduled to begin next year on a $72 million replacement bridge that will double the current single motor vehicle lane to two while also providing for bicycle and pedestrian travel. It’s a shame that no practical way has been found to preserve the historic bridge, but a modern two-lane span will come as a welcome relief for the commuters, freight haulers and other motorists who rely on the Van Buren Bridge to get where they need to go safely and efficiently.