Editorial: Roses and raspberries

• ROSES to all the people who have pitched in to help elderly mid-valley residents get their COVID-19 shots. Seniors 80 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine last week under the state’s rollout scheme, but the process of signing up for a jab can be frustratingly complicated, especially for older folks who may not be as tach-savvy as some of their juniors. In some cases, friends and family members have stepped in to help seniors navigate the online registration forms, showed them how to check for confirmation messages by email or text message and escorted them to their appointments. Responding to complaints about the online registration system, officials in Linn and Benton counties have set up telephone lines to provide assistance. Help is also available to get people to a vaccination clinic – or bring the vaccine to them. In Benton County, residents can call Dial-a-Bus for transportation to a vaccination site, and in Linn County, a mobile vaccination van will support those in long-term care facilities and seniors who cannot reach mass vaccination clinics. And some assistance is even coming in from outside our region. Last week, for instance, 17 students from the Oregon Health & Science University nursing program at Western Oregon University in Monmouth came to Albany to administer shots at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.