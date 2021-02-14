Editorial: Roses and raspberries

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to the Mid-Valley Family YMCA, which opened its Growing Leaders Early Learning Center last month. The Albany nonprofit purchased the former ABC House building on 29th Avenue for $720,000 and spent about $100,000 remodeling the 4,600-square-foot building for its new mission. Modeled on successful early learning centers elsewhere in the country, the Growing Leaders program welcomed its first 30 students on Jan. 4 and has the capacity to serve 89 preschoolers ages 3 to 5. Scholarships are available for 40 families with limited means. On another front, the Y is also moving ahead with construction of a new sports field complex and teen center on the site of the old Oberto Sausage Co. plant on Pacific Boulevard. Plans took a hit last week when a contractor who had pledged to donate $800,000 worth of site prep work had to pull out, but Chris Reese, the Y’s chief executive, insists that the project will keep moving forward.
• ROSES to the Corvallis Transit System, which recently celebrated 10 years of fareless bus service in the city – a boon to both riders and the environment. Ridership jumped 39% the first year the bus system stopped charging fares, according to Corvallis transit coordinator Tim Bates. Since the service began in 2011, he added, it has provided 9.4 million rides and kept an estimated 17,326 metric tons of greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. Of course, it costs money to provide fareless transit, and Corvallis residents pay an average of $2.75 per month on their city services bill so bus riders can board for free. The city also gets grant money to help subsidize operations, some of which is currently earmarked for the purchase of two electric buses, which will make the service even more environmentally friendly.
• ROSES to all the people who have pitched in to help elderly mid-valley residents get their COVID-19 shots. Seniors 80 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine last week under the state’s rollout scheme, but the process of signing up for a jab can be frustratingly complicated, especially for older folks who may not be as tach-savvy as some of their juniors. In some cases, friends and family members have stepped in to help seniors navigate the online registration forms, showed them how to check for confirmation messages by email or text message and escorted them to their appointments. Responding to complaints about the online registration system, officials in Linn and Benton counties have set up telephone lines to provide assistance. Help is also available to get people to a vaccination clinic – or bring the vaccine to them. In Benton County, residents can call Dial-a-Bus for transportation to a vaccination site, and in Linn County, a mobile vaccination van will support those in long-term care facilities and seniors who cannot reach mass vaccination clinics. And some assistance is even coming in from outside our region. Last week, for instance, 17 students from the Oregon Health & Science University nursing program at Western Oregon University in Monmouth came to Albany to administer shots at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
• RASPBERRIES to prisoner releases that put mid-valley residents at risk. Gov. Kate Brown has granted early release to more than 1,600 inmates, many of them at high risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, since the start of the pandemic. But some local law enforcement officials complain the governor is prioritizing their health over the safety of law-abiding citizens. For instance, one of the prisoners in the latest batch of early releases was Linn County resident Elijah Robb, who was sent up the river for committing a string of residential break-ins. Linn County DA Doug Marteeny objected, saying Robb’s lengthy record shows him to be a danger to the community. “Gov. Brown declared she will not grant commutations based on ‘unacceptable safety’ or ‘compliance’ risks,” Marteeny said. “I struggle to see how someone who commits home invasion burglaries against the elderly with 25 convictions would not be considered an unacceptable risk.”