Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Sept. 6)

•RASPBERRIES to litter out in the woods. We love the outdoors, but on our hiking and camping trips this year, we’ve noticed far more trash in Oregon’s forests. Perhaps this is because there are so few entertainment options during COVID-19. More people are hiking and backpacking, including people who normally wouldn’t be outside. It’s pretty clear there are plenty of newcomers based on a lack of trail etiquette. (As a reminder, people going uphill generally have the right of way, because they’re doing all the hard work. Plus, those going downhill can usually see spots to step aside better. Hikers should yield to horses. Also, that techno music blaring out of the speaker on your backpack? Maybe that isn’t the best idea. The basic rule is to simply be polite and courteous, not barge through groups on a singletrack. And we’re in Oregon, so it’s state law to be so overly polite that you’re mistaken for a Canadian, right? But we digress. Sore-ee.) Logically, more people equals more garbage. But we think inexperienced folks simply aren’t being careful with their granola bar wrappers and beer cans. Or maybe they just don’t care. The great outdoors help make Oregon a wonderful place to live. Please don’t trash our scenic splendor.