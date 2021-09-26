Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Sept. 26)

Regardless of the cause, again, there were zero ICU beds available in an area that we like to think of as a slice of paradise, and that should be alarming.

You might not believe in COVID-19, but you probably believe in heart attacks and strokes. And you’ll need some good fortune to find an ICU bed in Oregon right now if you have a major medical catastrophe.

Again, get vaccinated, social distance and wash your paws. We’re still living through a pandemic that, despite modern medicine, nutrition and hygiene, has killed more people than the Spanish flu.

•ROSES to volunteers working to once again make sure Albany honors its veterans, despite COVID-19.

The Albany Veterans Day Parade will occur as a reverse parade for the second straight year, a ceremony at Timber Linn Memorial Park will be held, and banners honoring veterans and public safety workers will fly over Albany.

Veterans Day is the biggest day of the year for Albany, and while our traditions have been changed and modified, we can still honor those who served and make the holiday special.